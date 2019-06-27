Watch: NASA's moon rock lab home to geologic treasures

NASA’s Lunar Sample Laboratory houses hundreds of pounds of moon rocks. With the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing approaching, NASA is about to open some Apollo samples for the first time in decades. (June 2019)

Related Video

Mission Control restored 50 years after Apollo 11

NASA’s old Mission Control in Houston has been meticulously restored to the way it looked 50 years ago when two men first landed on the moon. It was last used for space shuttle flights in the 1990s. It opens to the public next week. (June 28)