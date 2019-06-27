OFFERS
Watch: NASA's moon rock lab home to geologic treasures

With the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing approaching, NASA is about to open some Apollo samples for the first time in decades. (AP)

With the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing approaching, NASA is about to open some Apollo samples for the first time in decades. (AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 10:30 p.m.

NASA's moon rock lab home to geologic treasures by Associated Press

NASA’s Lunar Sample Laboratory houses hundreds of pounds of moon rocks. With the 50th anniversary of the first manned moon landing approaching, NASA is about to open some Apollo samples for the first time in decades. (June 2019)

