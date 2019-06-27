Subscriber Exclusive: 31 Free Super Summer Grilling Recipes
As a Daily Courier subscriber, download any of these 31 great recipes for free to help you celebrate grilling season!
This collection of recipes from the editors of Parade magazine makes grilling out easy. You’ll find burger recipes perfect for holiday weekends or busy weeknights, plus family-friendly kebabs—we’ll even show you how to make pizza on a stick! And no cookout is complete without sides and starters to fuel the fun. It wouldn’t be a party without dessert, so you’ll find some cool and yummy treats. And because not every day is sunny, we’ve also included some quick and easy weeknight dinners that can be made indoors. So whether you need to get a meal on the table fast for your family, or are looking to feed a crowd, we’ve got you covered. Happy grilling!
Click any image below to view, print or download your free Summer Grilling recipes:
DINNER ON A STICK
BETTER BURGERS
WEEKNIGHT DINNERS
SIDES AND STARTERS
SWEET TREETS
Quick-link, Search-Friendly Index
DINNER ON A STICK
Lime Chicken Kebabs with Mango Salsa
Shrimp Kebabs with Lemony Sour Cream
Glazed Pork & Pineapple Kebabs
BETTER BURGERS
Barbecued Pork Burgers with Coleslaw
Perfect Burgers and 6 Toppings Bar recipes
WEEKNIGHT DINNERS
Pork Chops with Cherry Tomatoes & Green Beans
SIDES AND STARTERS
Salads: Red Potato, Sweet Potato Bacon and Purple Garden Potato
Deviled Eggs-5 tasty and creative variations
Red Pepper Corn Bread and 4 mix-in options
SWEET TREETS
Red Velvet Blueberry Whoopie Pies
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
28
|
Star talk
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...