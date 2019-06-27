Subscriber Exclusive: 31 Free Super Summer Grilling Recipes

OFFERS
As a Daily Courier subscriber, download any of these 31 great recipes for free to help you celebrate grilling season!

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 5:11 p.m.

As a Daily Courier subscriber, download any of these 31 great recipes for free to help you celebrate grilling season!

This collection of recipes from the editors of Parade magazine makes grilling out easy. You’ll find burger recipes perfect for holiday weekends or busy weeknights, plus family-friendly kebabs—we’ll even show you how to make pizza on a stick! And no cookout is complete without sides and starters to fuel the fun. It wouldn’t be a party without dessert, so you’ll find some cool and yummy treats. And because not every day is sunny, we’ve also included some quick and easy weeknight dinners that can be made indoors. So whether you need to get a meal on the table fast for your family, or are looking to feed a crowd, we’ve got you covered. Happy grilling!

Click any image below to view, print or download your free Summer Grilling recipes:

DINNER ON A STICK

photo

photo

photo

photo

BETTER BURGERS

photo

photo

photo

photo

WEEKNIGHT DINNERS

photo

photo

photo

photo

SIDES AND STARTERS

photo

photo

photo

photo

SWEET TREETS

photo

photo

photo

Quick-link, Search-Friendly Index

DINNER ON A STICK

Lime Chicken Kebabs with Mango Salsa

Shrimp Kebabs with Lemony Sour Cream

Glazed Pork & Pineapple Kebabs

Pizza Kebab

BETTER BURGERS

Barbecued Pork Burgers with Coleslaw

Perfect Burgers and 6 Toppings Bar recipes

Chipotle Burgers

Pizza Sliders

WEEKNIGHT DINNERS

Shrimp and Zucchini Pasta

Lemon Chicken with Snow Peas

Taco Salad Pizza

Pork Chops with Cherry Tomatoes & Green Beans

SIDES AND STARTERS

Avocado-Yogurt Dip

Salads: Red Potato, Sweet Potato Bacon and Purple Garden Potato

Deviled Eggs-5 tasty and creative variations

Red Pepper Corn Bread and 4 mix-in options

SWEET TREETS

No-Bake Ice Cream Cupcakes

Red Velvet Blueberry Whoopie Pies

Raspberry Cream Pie with Coconut Crust

