‘Seven Artists, Seven Friends’ showing now at Yavapai College Art Gallery

Now on display at the Yavapai College Art Gallery are works from seven well-known Phoenix artists; all have exhibited their work internationally.

On Friday, June 28, the gallery will host a free opening reception for the artists and exhibit during Prescott’s Fourth Friday Art Walk from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Yavapai College, 100 E. Sheldon Street. An Artist Talk takes place at 6 p.m. for the public.

The seven artists are all friends, with different styles, visions and voices. They include painters, sculptors, mixed media and installation artists: Jeff Bertoncino, Carl Dahl, Max Hammond, Diane L. Silver, Kathy Taylor, John Tuomisito-Bell and Greg West.

“Although our work ranges from figurative to impressionistic to total abstraction, our common bond is forged during a weekly artist lunch where we share ideas about art, life, books and other interesting topics,” the news release postcard about the event states. “Experience the diversity of our styles and mediums in our first group exhibit.”

Christine Sutherland, gallery manager, reports that one piece is for sale with an asking price of $75,000, “and it’s not the star of the show.”

She especially likes Max Hammond’s textural abstracts, finding them “most mesmerizing to me. In his large painting, ‘Sunflower,’ it is a visual dance from afar, but up close you will find more shapes, colors and lines. It seems within every square inch, there is a fantasy or a story being told.”

The gallery will host a second reception at July’s Fourth Friday Art Walk, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., Friday, July 26. The exhibit runs through Aug. 1.

Regular hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 928-776-2031 or visit yc.edu/artgallery.