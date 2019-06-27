See ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.’
Park Avenue Theater, a children’s theater outreach ministry of Trinity Presbyterian Church, is putting on four showings of “Thoroughly Modern Millie Jr.” at The Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley St. Every performance will feature a special opening number performed by the Park Avenue Theater Applause performers.
Showings are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, June 27-29, with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.
For more information, visit www.aztrinitypres.org or email Kelsey Claire at aztrinitystudents@gmail.com.
