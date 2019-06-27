Rodeo legend Clyde Allred leads rodeo parade
Updated as of Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:36 PM
Kicking off this year’s annual Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade as the grand marshal is rodeo legend Clyde Allred.
“Clyde has won many All-Around titles in the state, including Yuma, Flagstaff, Payson twice, Tucson and Prescott in 1965,” according to a news release from Tricia Lewis, who does marketing for Prescott Frontier Days. “He won the calf roping, wild-cow milking and second in team tying also in Prescott.”
Accompanying the 132nd “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” this year’s theme is “Authentic. Western. Tradition,” words Prescott Frontier Days and the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” are defined by.
Where “authentic” means the real deal and a guarantee that anyone coming out to the rodeo and the parade will experience a unique piece of the old west, “western” is the Prescott way of life since it’s known for its rich, western culture and the reason many have chosen to call it their home.
“It is the old way of doing business with a handshake; the ranching and cattle industry (which is how rodeo first got its start); and the friendly face-to-face interactions that still continue at the ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo,’” the release states.
At the same time, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” is known around the world for keeping things traditional. From the historic serpentine style of the grand entry and the wild horse races that start the rodeo events to the team ropers who come out of the same box and the history of how professional rodeo got its start at the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” the goal is that everyone becomes embraced in an authentic, western and traditional experience as all entrants have been encouraged to show their western traditions and highlight authentic traditions.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Admission is free.
Other events alongside the rodeo performances, held Monday through Sunday at the Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive; July 1-7, are the rodeo dances, 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6, at the BMO Harris parking lot, 303 Montezuma St.; the Kiwanis Kiddie Parade at 9 a.m. Friday, July 5; the annual Rodeo Days Arts and Crafts Show Friday through Sunday, July 5-7, at courthouse plaza; and cowboy church at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Rodeo Grounds.
For more information about the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade or other Prescott Frontier Days events, visit www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.
By Jason Wheeler, follow him on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
28
|
Star talk
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...