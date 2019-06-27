OFFERS
Rodeo legend Clyde Allred leads rodeo parade

The Diamond Z English Shire horses were a big hit during the annual Prescott Frontier Days Parade through the downtown Prescott area Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 6:36 p.m.

Updated as of Thursday, June 27, 2019 6:36 PM

Kicking off this year’s annual Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade as the grand marshal is rodeo legend Clyde Allred.

“Clyde has won many All-Around titles in the state, including Yuma, Flagstaff, Payson twice, Tucson and Prescott in 1965,” according to a news release from Tricia Lewis, who does marketing for Prescott Frontier Days. “He won the calf roping, wild-cow milking and second in team tying also in Prescott.”

Accompanying the 132nd “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” this year’s theme is “Authentic. Western. Tradition,” words Prescott Frontier Days and the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” are defined by.

Where “authentic” means the real deal and a guarantee that anyone coming out to the rodeo and the parade will experience a unique piece of the old west, “western” is the Prescott way of life since it’s known for its rich, western culture and the reason many have chosen to call it their home.

photo

Ms. Senior Arizona's were atop Corvettes during the annual Prescott Frontier Days Parade through the downtown Prescott area Saturday, June 30, 2018.(Les Stukenberg/Courier)

“It is the old way of doing business with a handshake; the ranching and cattle industry (which is how rodeo first got its start); and the friendly face-to-face interactions that still continue at the ‘World’s Oldest Rodeo,’” the release states.

At the same time, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo” is known around the world for keeping things traditional. From the historic serpentine style of the grand entry and the wild horse races that start the rodeo events to the team ropers who come out of the same box and the history of how professional rodeo got its start at the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” the goal is that everyone becomes embraced in an authentic, western and traditional experience as all entrants have been encouraged to show their western traditions and highlight authentic traditions.

The parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 6. Admission is free.

Other events alongside the rodeo performances, held Monday through Sunday at the Rodeo Grounds, 840 Rodeo Drive; July 1-7, are the rodeo dances, 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, July 4-6, at the BMO Harris parking lot, 303 Montezuma St.; the Kiwanis Kiddie Parade at 9 a.m. Friday, July 5; the annual Rodeo Days Arts and Crafts Show Friday through Sunday, July 5-7, at courthouse plaza; and cowboy church at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 7, at the Rodeo Grounds.

For more information about the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” the Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo Parade or other Prescott Frontier Days events, visit www.worldsoldestrodeo.com.

By Jason Wheeler, follow him on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

