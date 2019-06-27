OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 28
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Revitalization effort aims to make Granite Creek corridor more inviting

The public had a chance to offer feedback on the Granite Creek corridor master-planning process at an open house at the Founding Fathers site on Wednesday, June 26. The process is intended to come up with ways to make the creek corridor in downtown Prescott more inviting. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

The public had a chance to offer feedback on the Granite Creek corridor master-planning process at an open house at the Founding Fathers site on Wednesday, June 26. The process is intended to come up with ways to make the creek corridor in downtown Prescott more inviting. (City of Prescott/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 10:29 p.m.

The community perception continues: The Granite Creek corridor is “dirty” and “unsafe.”

That opinion was reinforced recently through an online survey being done in conjunction with a creek revitalization plan.

The City of Prescott conducted two public meetings this week to get feedback from the community on how to improve the conditions of the creek that runs through downtown Prescott.

Dozens of people turned out for each of the meetings — one of which was for business and property owners, and another for the general public.

During the first meeting on Monday, June 24, several of the audience members mentioned concerns about safety. One owner of a vacation rental said, “I don’t feel comfortable telling our guests they can walk down there.”

In conjunction with the meetings, the city asked the public to participate in an online survey on whether they use the Granite Creek corridor, and if not, why?

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, reported this week that more than 550 people had responded to the survey.

Of the total respondents, nearly 30 percent said they did not use the Granite Creek corridor. And on the question “If you don’t utilize the corridor, why not?” nearly 40 percent said they consider the area unsafe, while another nearly 30 percent said the area is dirty.

Overwhelmingly, the respondents said they would use the corridor more if it were revitalized.

For years, a network of Greenways Trails has been in place along portions of the creek in downtown Prescott.

A city committee has been working since last summer on ways to improve the area and make it more inviting to visitors and local residents.

Kristy Everson, chair of the Granite Creek Corridor Revitalization Committee, told the crowd on Monday that committee members are excited about the possibilities that exist for improving the creek.

As a part of the revitalization process, the city applied for and received a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund to pay for a master plan for the corridor. The planning process kicked off this past spring.

The aim of the master plan is to create a guide for implementing “substantive changes to the corridor.”

Goodman said the planning process is now well underway, and should be complete by the end of 2019.

The Natural Channel Design firm is doing many of the planning tasks for the city, and will be compiling the final master plan. Getting feedback from the public was among the required tasks. This week’s meetings and the online survey were conducted to follow through on that task.

While the survey respondents mentioned plenty of positive aspects of the corridor — calling it a “shady running trail,” “quaint” and “beautiful nature scenery” — other comments mentioned that “transients make it unsafe,” and that “druggies and vagrants” and “garbage” were present.

Audience members suggested the need for better lighting, a more continuous flow of water in the creek, better signage, and regular cleanups.

Prescott Mayor Pro Tem Billie Orr told the audience that the city’s bed tax, which is generated through a tax on lodging customers, could be used for corridor improvements. “I think the city is committed to this,” she said.

Another public meeting is being scheduled for September, Goodman said.

The complete survey results are available online at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/stories/SM-QMQGQVDV/.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott seeks input on Granite Creek revitalization
Meetings about Granite Creek Master Plan set for next week
Safer and more attractive Granite Creek corridor goal of new effort
City Manager: Hilton Garden Inn would bring a ‘domino effect’ in renewal of Granite Creek corridor
Prescott’s Greenways are scenic, but do residents want to use them?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
28
Star talk
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries