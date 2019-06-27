OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 27
Weather  86.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prosecutors: Jury should hear Vegas shooting ammunition case

In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Ariz. Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A court filing on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 leaves it to a judge to decide. Haig's lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing that jurors can't fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and more than 850 were injured in October 2017. (Brian Skoloff/AP, file)

In this Feb. 2, 2018 file photo, Douglas Haig takes questions from reporters at a news conference in Chandler, Ariz. Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition-manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. A court filing on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 leaves it to a judge to decide. Haig's lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing that jurors can't fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and more than 850 were injured in October 2017. (Brian Skoloff/AP, file)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 1:53 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Federal prosecutors say a jury, not a judge, should hear the Las Vegas trial of an Arizona man facing a federal ammunition manufacturing charge after selling bullets to the gunman who staged the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

A Tuesday court filing leaves the decision to a judge.

Douglas Haig's lawyers asked for a bench trial, arguing jurors can't fairly hear evidence in a city where 58 people died and over 850 were injured in October 2017.

Haig isn't accused of the shooting.

Prosecutors say his fingerprints were found on bullets in the high-rise hotel suite where the gunman shot into a concert crowd before killing himself.

Haig has pleaded not guilty to illegally making tracer and armor-piercing bullets at his Mesa, Arizona, home.

His trial is scheduled Aug. 12.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
28
Star talk
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries