Fri, June 28
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Prescott Noon Lionesses donate $11,000-plus to YCSO volunteer programs

Originally Published: June 27, 2019 10:18 p.m.

Earlier in June, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office’s volunteer programs received a huge boost with the donation of $11,295 from the Prescott Noon Lioness Club.

Deborah Hall, a representative for the Noon Lioness club, wrote the following:

“The Prescott Noon Lioness Club recently held a ‘whodunit’ audience participation murder mystery fundraiser (see photo). They chose as the beneficiary of the proceeds, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Auxiliary Force for all the invaluable services they provide for the Sheriff’s department and the people of Yavapai County.

“Local theater performers and members of the Lioness Club provided the talent for the murder mystery, and a fun time was had by all. Representatives of the Auxiliary Forces, as well as the Sheriff’s Office, were on-hand to receive the proceeds of the event. The sole purpose of the Prescott Noon Lioness Club is to raise funds throughout the year for local and county charities and service organizations.”

These dollars will be shared among several volunteer groups in the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Auxiliary based on priority needs for equipment, training and other necessary expenses. The groups include the Yavapai County Search and Rescue Team, the Yavapai County Jeep Posse, Volunteers in Protection, Youth Cadets, and Verde Search and Rescue. The dedicated members of these groups all provide vital services to the Sheriff’s Office and the community at large.

On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office and our volunteers, we would like to express our deep appreciation to the Prescott Noon Lioness Club for this wonderful donation.

To learn more about YCSO or to ask questions, call 928-771-3260 or visit the YCSO website at ycsoaz.gov.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

