A place to remember: Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center marks first anniversary June 29

For 17,000 people and counting, the Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center has served as place of solace, remembrance, and learning.

Since June 29, 2018, when the center opened its doors at the Prescott Gateway Mall, organizers say visitors have arrived from all 50 states, and from 15 or more foreign countries.

Many traveled to Prescott purposely to pay their respects to the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died six years ago this weekend fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

“For a lot of the visitors, it is a destination,” said John Marsh, chairman of the board for the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center, and the father of fallen Hotshot Superintendent Eric Marsh.

While volunteering at the center, Marsh said he personally has spoken with visitors from Canada, the Netherlands, France, and England.

Karen Norris, the mother of fallen Hotshot Scott Norris recalls talking with a woman from Singapore who stopped by the center.

“She had already done the hike (at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell) and had visited the juniper tree and the cemetery,” Norris said. “She told me that next she was going to read the book (by surviving Hotshot Brendan McDonough).”

Norris said such visitors reinforce for her the importance of the center.

“We’ve had wonderful visitors. I’ve met so many people who have known either my son or the other Hotshots,” she said. “I’m just really grateful we have a place people can come to.”

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney, who serves on the center’s board, agreed.

“The city is very pleased that this has been such an important place for people,” he said, adding that the center “has created a place to remember.”

LONGTIME GOAL

The need for the center had become apparent to Hotshot families and other community members as the years went by after the 2013 tragedy.

Last year’s opening was the culmination of more than 1,000 hours of work by the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center board members and volunteers.

Before that, a group of Tribute Fence Preservation Project volunteers had spent thousands hours more removing, preserving and cataloguing the 5,000 or so items that the grieving community members had placed on the fence surrounding the Hotshots’ home at Fire Station 7 on Sixth Street.

While a center to memorialize the fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots had long been a goal of family members and local residents, as the four-year mark of the Hotshot tragedy approached in 2017, that objective seemed far in the distance.

At that time, the commemorative items from the fence remained stored away.

Still, a group of dedicated volunteers and family members saw an opportunity for a memorial center and pushed forward — meeting initially in August 2017, and appointing a board in about November of that year.

The center opened the day before the five-year mark of the tragedy — on June 29, 2018.

ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Now, one year later, the center will commemorate that achievement on Saturday, June 29, with an anniversary event.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical (CAFMA) Honor Guard will pay tribute to the Hotshots with music, and the center will serve cake to recognize its first year in existence

There will also be a commemorative wreath for the fallen 19 on display from June 29 to 30, with an honor guard posted on June 30.

Board members of the center organization will be on hand to greet visitors and answer questions throughout the day.

The center will be open daily from June 28 through July 7: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will resume normal hours — Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — on July 12.

The center will conduct a day of remembrance on Sunday, June 30, the six-year mark of the Hotshot tragedy.

EVOLVING DISPLAYS

To prepare for the anniversary, volunteers are adding to the nearly 500 T-shirts that initially lined the walls of the center. The shirts came from fire departments from all over the country and the world.

Volunteer Dennis Bueschel said nearly 1,100 T-shirts were placed at the fence. Many are still in storage at the center. “We want to get as many up as we can,” he said.

Bueschel and Marsh say visitors at the center often ask to see the items they placed on the fence back in 2013. Seeing the remembrances again is often an emotional experience for the visitors.

Bueschel said about 35 volunteers regularly help run the center. Two people are typically on hand while the center is open.

Other displays at the center provide information about the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, as well as 2017’s “Only the Brave” movie that told the Hotshots’ story.

While the mall location is a first step, the board hopes ultimately to find a permanent spot for the Learning and Tribute Center.

To that end, the board conducted a successful fundraiser on June 19 that included a showing of the “Only the Brave” movie.

Organizers say the event raised $23,000 before expenses.

Learn more at: gmihc19.org