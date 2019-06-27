OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, June 28
Weather  64.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

A place to remember: Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center marks first anniversary June 29

Volunteer Bob Tallet, left, works to prepare T-shirts for display, as fellow volunteers Debra Rocha, center, and Donna Beno attach shirts to the wall of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center at the Prescott Gateway Mall. The shirts from fire departments from around the world were placed on the memorial fence that surrounded the fire station of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Volunteer Bob Tallet, left, works to prepare T-shirts for display, as fellow volunteers Debra Rocha, center, and Donna Beno attach shirts to the wall of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center at the Prescott Gateway Mall. The shirts from fire departments from around the world were placed on the memorial fence that surrounded the fire station of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, 19 of whom died fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Originally Published: June 27, 2019 10:48 p.m.

For 17,000 people and counting, the Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center has served as place of solace, remembrance, and learning.

Since June 29, 2018, when the center opened its doors at the Prescott Gateway Mall, organizers say visitors have arrived from all 50 states, and from 15 or more foreign countries.

Many traveled to Prescott purposely to pay their respects to the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots who died six years ago this weekend fighting the Yarnell Hill Fire.

“For a lot of the visitors, it is a destination,” said John Marsh, chairman of the board for the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center, and the father of fallen Hotshot Superintendent Eric Marsh.

While volunteering at the center, Marsh said he personally has spoken with visitors from Canada, the Netherlands, France, and England.

Karen Norris, the mother of fallen Hotshot Scott Norris recalls talking with a woman from Singapore who stopped by the center.

“She had already done the hike (at the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park in Yarnell) and had visited the juniper tree and the cemetery,” Norris said. “She told me that next she was going to read the book (by surviving Hotshot Brendan McDonough).”

Norris said such visitors reinforce for her the importance of the center.

“We’ve had wonderful visitors. I’ve met so many people who have known either my son or the other Hotshots,” she said. “I’m just really grateful we have a place people can come to.”

photo

Among the items displayed at the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center are red, white, and blue limited-edition T-shirts commemorating the 19 fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots. Organizers say the T-shirts and a variety of commemorative coins can be purchased either at the center, or by emailing the center on the organization’s website at: https://www.gmihc19.org/. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney, who serves on the center’s board, agreed.

“The city is very pleased that this has been such an important place for people,” he said, adding that the center “has created a place to remember.”

LONGTIME GOAL

The need for the center had become apparent to Hotshot families and other community members as the years went by after the 2013 tragedy.

Last year’s opening was the culmination of more than 1,000 hours of work by the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center board members and volunteers.

Before that, a group of Tribute Fence Preservation Project volunteers had spent thousands hours more removing, preserving and cataloguing the 5,000 or so items that the grieving community members had placed on the fence surrounding the Hotshots’ home at Fire Station 7 on Sixth Street.

While a center to memorialize the fallen Granite Mountain Hotshots had long been a goal of family members and local residents, as the four-year mark of the Hotshot tragedy approached in 2017, that objective seemed far in the distance.

At that time, the commemorative items from the fence remained stored away.

Still, a group of dedicated volunteers and family members saw an opportunity for a memorial center and pushed forward — meeting initially in August 2017, and appointing a board in about November of that year.

The center opened the day before the five-year mark of the tragedy — on June 29, 2018.

ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Now, one year later, the center will commemorate that achievement on Saturday, June 29, with an anniversary event.

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical (CAFMA) Honor Guard will pay tribute to the Hotshots with music, and the center will serve cake to recognize its first year in existence

There will also be a commemorative wreath for the fallen 19 on display from June 29 to 30, with an honor guard posted on June 30.

Board members of the center organization will be on hand to greet visitors and answer questions throughout the day.

The center will be open daily from June 28 through July 7: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The center will resume normal hours — Friday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — on July 12.

The center will conduct a day of remembrance on Sunday, June 30, the six-year mark of the Hotshot tragedy.

photo

A display at the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center at the Prescott Gateway Mall. (Cindy Barks/Courier, file)

EVOLVING DISPLAYS

To prepare for the anniversary, volunteers are adding to the nearly 500 T-shirts that initially lined the walls of the center. The shirts came from fire departments from all over the country and the world.

Volunteer Dennis Bueschel said nearly 1,100 T-shirts were placed at the fence. Many are still in storage at the center. “We want to get as many up as we can,” he said.

Bueschel and Marsh say visitors at the center often ask to see the items they placed on the fence back in 2013. Seeing the remembrances again is often an emotional experience for the visitors.

Bueschel said about 35 volunteers regularly help run the center. Two people are typically on hand while the center is open.

Other displays at the center provide information about the Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial State Park, as well as 2017’s “Only the Brave” movie that told the Hotshots’ story.

While the mall location is a first step, the board hopes ultimately to find a permanent spot for the Learning and Tribute Center.

To that end, the board conducted a successful fundraiser on June 19 that included a showing of the “Only the Brave” movie.

Organizers say the event raised $23,000 before expenses.

Learn more at: gmihc19.org

Prescott Gateway Mall

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

New Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center seeks volunteers
Hotshot museum group ‘right on course’
Friday opening for Hotshot Learning and Tribute Center
Hotshots center has attracted nearly 15K visitors since opening
'A Fire Department Remembers'

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
28
Star talk
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries