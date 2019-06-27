Piano teacher gets to keep $40K in feud with noisy neighbor
SELAH, Wash. — An appeals court says a piano teacher in Washington state deserved the $40,000 she was awarded in a dispute with a neighbor who revved his pickup truck engine for months to drown out the sound of her lessons.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the appeals court ruled Tuesday that Junghee Kim Spicer’s Yakima Arts Academy was entitled to the payment from her neighbor.
The inharmonious relationship started in 2012, court records say, when Spicer increased the number of piano lessons she gave.
From November 2015 through March 2016, Paul Patnode parked his diesel truck next to Spicer’s home, and remotely raced the engine and set off the vehicle’s alarm when students arrived.
Spicer sued Patnode and Yakima County Superior Court Judge Gayle Harthcock ordered Patnode to pay $40,000 for emotional distress.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
28
|
Star talk
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...