Phoenix police: Fatal shootings in short span likely related
PHOENIX — Police believe three fatal shootings that occurred within a half hour of each this week likely are related.
They say two men were killed in the first shooting at about 3 a.m. Monday.
Police on Wednesday identified the victims as 24-year-old Gabriel Chacon and 18-year-old David Romero.
They say both men were found shot to death in the street with several bullet casings recovered from the scene.
Police responded about 30 minutes later to another shooting call about 6 miles (9.6 kilometers) away and found a woman shot to death.
Her name is being withheld until authorities can notify her family.
Police haven't released any information about a possible suspect in the shootings or how the incidents might be connected.
