OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 27
Weather  81.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Marte to start at 2nd base as fans elect historically young NL lineup for All-Star Game

Arizona's Ketel Marte bats against San Francisco during a game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Marte was announced as the starter at second base for the National League for next month's All-Star game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Arizona's Ketel Marte bats against San Francisco during a game in San Francisco, Saturday, May 25, 2019. Marte was announced as the starter at second base for the National League for next month's All-Star game. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 5:11 p.m.

NEW YORK — Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich have been elected starters for one of the youngest All-Star Game lineups ever, leading the millennial-heavy National League for this year's Midsummer Classic in Cleveland.

Major League Baseball revealed the results from fan balloting for its All-Star starters Thursday. The All-Star Game is July 9.

The Dodgers' Bellinger, Brewers' Yelich and Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. will start in the outfield for the NL, leading a lineup averaging just 25.8 years old. Depending on who is chosen as the club's designated hitter, the starting position players could be younger than the 1967 NL and 2017 AL clubs, which averaged 26.0 years old.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks was elected the starter at second base for the National League, finishing with 39.2% of the vote.

Angels star Mike Trout and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will lead the AL squad.

The league adopted a new balloting structure this season, which operated exclusively through Google. Fans voted up until June 21 to determine finalists for All-Star starters. The top-three vote getters at each position — top nine in the outfield — in each league then entered a second phase of voting, which ran Wednesday and Thursday. Vote totals were reset prior to the final round.

2019 All-Star Starters

Tuesday, July 9

At Progressive Field, Cleveland Ohio

American League

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

National League

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Final percentages American League

First Baseman — Carlos Santana 49.2%, Luke Voit 25.8%, C.J. Cron 25.0%

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu 38.0%, Jose Altuve 31.5%, Tommy La Stella 30.5%

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco 42.0%, Gleyber Torres 31.2%, Carlos Correa 26.8%

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman 49.1%, Hunter Dozier 27.6%, Gio Urshela 23.3%

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence 46.7%, J.D. Martinez 31.2%, Nelson Cruz 22.0%

Outfield — Mike Trout 25.5%, George Springer 15.7%, Michael Brantley 10.8%, Aaron Judge 9.9%, Mookie Betts 9.1%, Eddie Rosario 8.9%, Joey Gallo 7.8%, Austin Meadows 6.5%, Josh Reddick 5.9%

National League

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman 38.5%, Josh Bell 37.4%, Anthony Rizzo 24.2%

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte 39.2%, Ozzie Albies 34.3%, Mike Moustakas 26.5%

Shortstop — Javier Baez 43.3%, Trevor Story 29.3%, Dansby Swanson 27.4%

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado 51.9%, Josh Donaldson 25.1%, Kris Bryant 23.0%

Catcher — Willson Contreras 44.6%, Brian McCann 33.0%, Yasmani Grandal 22.4%

Outfield — Christian Yelich 22.3%, Cody Bellinger 21.0%, Ronald Acuna Jr. 15.0%, Charlie Blackmon 12.6%, Nick Markakis 8.2%, Jason Heyward 6.5%, Kyle Schwarber 5.3%, Albert Almora Jr. 5.0%, Joc Pederson 4.0%

Note: Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday, June 30.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Paul Goldschmidt among NL All-Star reserves
World Series is set! Dodgers down Brewers in Game 7 to face Red Sox
World Series Preview: How the Astros and Dodgers match up
Record 10 homers as AL wins All-Star Game 8-6 in 10 innings
World Series Game 7: Astros romp past Dodgers for 1st title

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Prescott Summer Concert Series
FRI
28
Star talk
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries