Marte to start at 2nd base as fans elect historically young NL lineup for All-Star Game

NEW YORK — Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich have been elected starters for one of the youngest All-Star Game lineups ever, leading the millennial-heavy National League for this year's Midsummer Classic in Cleveland.

Major League Baseball revealed the results from fan balloting for its All-Star starters Thursday. The All-Star Game is July 9.

The Dodgers' Bellinger, Brewers' Yelich and Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. will start in the outfield for the NL, leading a lineup averaging just 25.8 years old. Depending on who is chosen as the club's designated hitter, the starting position players could be younger than the 1967 NL and 2017 AL clubs, which averaged 26.0 years old.

Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks was elected the starter at second base for the National League, finishing with 39.2% of the vote.

Angels star Mike Trout and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman will lead the AL squad.

The league adopted a new balloting structure this season, which operated exclusively through Google. Fans voted up until June 21 to determine finalists for All-Star starters. The top-three vote getters at each position — top nine in the outfield — in each league then entered a second phase of voting, which ran Wednesday and Thursday. Vote totals were reset prior to the final round.

2019 All-Star Starters

Tuesday, July 9

At Progressive Field, Cleveland Ohio

American League

Catcher — Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

First Baseman — Carlos Santana, Cleveland Indians

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu, New York Yankees

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco, Minnesota Twins

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence, Texas Rangers

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — George Springer, Houston Astros

Outfield — Michael Brantley, Houston Astros

National League

Catcher — Wilson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte, Arizona Diamondbacks

Shortstop — Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

Outfield — Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Outfield — Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuna Jr., Atlanta Braves

Final percentages American League

First Baseman — Carlos Santana 49.2%, Luke Voit 25.8%, C.J. Cron 25.0%

Second Baseman — DJ LeMahieu 38.0%, Jose Altuve 31.5%, Tommy La Stella 30.5%

Shortstop — Jorge Polanco 42.0%, Gleyber Torres 31.2%, Carlos Correa 26.8%

Third Baseman — Alex Bregman 49.1%, Hunter Dozier 27.6%, Gio Urshela 23.3%

Designated Hitter — Hunter Pence 46.7%, J.D. Martinez 31.2%, Nelson Cruz 22.0%

Outfield — Mike Trout 25.5%, George Springer 15.7%, Michael Brantley 10.8%, Aaron Judge 9.9%, Mookie Betts 9.1%, Eddie Rosario 8.9%, Joey Gallo 7.8%, Austin Meadows 6.5%, Josh Reddick 5.9%

National League

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman 38.5%, Josh Bell 37.4%, Anthony Rizzo 24.2%

Second Baseman — Ketel Marte 39.2%, Ozzie Albies 34.3%, Mike Moustakas 26.5%

Shortstop — Javier Baez 43.3%, Trevor Story 29.3%, Dansby Swanson 27.4%

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado 51.9%, Josh Donaldson 25.1%, Kris Bryant 23.0%

Catcher — Willson Contreras 44.6%, Brian McCann 33.0%, Yasmani Grandal 22.4%

Outfield — Christian Yelich 22.3%, Cody Bellinger 21.0%, Ronald Acuna Jr. 15.0%, Charlie Blackmon 12.6%, Nick Markakis 8.2%, Jason Heyward 6.5%, Kyle Schwarber 5.3%, Albert Almora Jr. 5.0%, Joc Pederson 4.0%

Note: Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday, June 30.