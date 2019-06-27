Malaysia detains 4 Indians, seizes drugs, 5,255 turtles
SEPANG, Malaysia — Malaysia authorities have arrested four Indians and seized more than 14 kilograms of drugs and over 5,000 turtles from their luggage at the Kuala Lumpur airport.
Senior customs official Zulkurnain Mohamed Yusof said Wednesday that agents found a total 5,255 red-ear slider baby turtles kept in small baskets from the luggage of two Indian nationals who flew in from Guangzhou, China on an AirAsia flight on June 20.
He said the men had no permits for the turtles and told investigators that the terrapins, estimated to be worth $12,700, were meant to be sold as pets in India. The men, aged 30 and 42, are expected to be charged and could face up to five years in jail and a fine, he said.
The red-ear sliders are one of the world’s most commonly traded turtles meant for the pet and meat markets. Permits are required as young turtles are susceptible to carrying salmonella and pose health concerns.
Separately, Zulkarnain said officials also found a total of 14.34 kilograms of methamphetamine worth 717,000 ringgit ($174,000), hidden in special compartments in boxes that were hand-carried by two men. One of them flew in from Hyderabad, India on June 19 and another on June 20 from Bengaluru, he said in a statement.
The men, both aged 30 and believed to be drug mules, are expected to be charged and face the death penalty if convicted.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
28
|
Star talk
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...