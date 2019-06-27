Local Sports in Brief: Group of local soccer players heading overseas to play in 2019 Costa Blanca Cup
Local Sports in Brief
As part of an international soccer program, a group of soccer players from the quad-city area has departed for Benidorm, Spain, to participate in the 2019 Costa Blanca Cup International Youth Soccer Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin Sunday, June 30, and run through Sunday, July 7. The Costa Blanca Cup, which began in 1990, features teams from countries all over the world. It is one of the most traditional soccer events in Europe, celebrating international exchange among the clubs. More than 4,000 players spend the week. Watch The Daily Courier or dCourier.com for updates on how the team does.
Badgers to host 1-day wrestling clinic June 29 in Prescott
The Prescott wrestling program is scheduled to host a one-day wrestling clinic Saturday, June 29, in Prescott’s main gymnasium. The clinic is scheduled to run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature Oklahoma State alum Dalton Moran. The clinic will feature two morning sessions and lunch will be provided. The afternoon will feature two guest speakers and exhibition matches. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Cost is $25 for the day and check in is 7 a.m. Saturday. Prescott High School is located at 1050 Ruth St. For those interested in the camp, email Prescott head coach Shawn Carbajal at scarbi598@gmail.com.
Ken Brack, Bill Reimers win club championship at Antelope Hills
The Antelope Hills men’s golf club played its club championship in early June, with Ken Brack and Bill Reimers winning their respective divisions. Both north and south courses were used with the medal play format. Fifty-six players participated to determine the lowest four gross and net scores. Don Hardy, Mark Ernst, Brad Brightwell and Brack played in the gross division, while Clem Brasket, Michael Majer, Dan Medina and Reimers were in the net division.
3rd annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament set for June 29
In the wake of American Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, all horseshoe pitchers are invited to participate in the second annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday, June 29, at American Legion Park. The event is sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Entry fee is $15, and horseshoes are available. All proceeds go to fund American Legion programs, which benefit veterans. Check-in time is 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Post 108 Commander, Gary Taylor at 928-713-6339.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Paulden man arrested in Highway 89 crash that killed 2 teens in March, CVPD says
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Prescott Summer Concert Series
|
FRI
28
|
Star talk
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...