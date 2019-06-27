Local Sports in Brief: Group of local soccer players heading overseas to play in 2019 Costa Blanca Cup

As part of an international soccer program, a group of soccer players from the quad-city area has departed for Benidorm, Spain, to participate in the 2019 Costa Blanca Cup International Youth Soccer Tournament. The tournament is scheduled to begin Sunday, June 30, and run through Sunday, July 7. The Costa Blanca Cup, which began in 1990, features teams from countries all over the world. It is one of the most traditional soccer events in Europe, celebrating international exchange among the clubs. More than 4,000 players spend the week. Watch The Daily Courier or dCourier.com for updates on how the team does.

Badgers to host 1-day wrestling clinic June 29 in Prescott

The Prescott wrestling program is scheduled to host a one-day wrestling clinic Saturday, June 29, in Prescott’s main gymnasium. The clinic is scheduled to run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature Oklahoma State alum Dalton Moran. The clinic will feature two morning sessions and lunch will be provided. The afternoon will feature two guest speakers and exhibition matches. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Cost is $25 for the day and check in is 7 a.m. Saturday. Prescott High School is located at 1050 Ruth St. For those interested in the camp, email Prescott head coach Shawn Carbajal at scarbi598@gmail.com.

Ken Brack, Bill Reimers win club championship at Antelope Hills

The Antelope Hills men’s golf club played its club championship in early June, with Ken Brack and Bill Reimers winning their respective divisions. Both north and south courses were used with the medal play format. Fifty-six players participated to determine the lowest four gross and net scores. Don Hardy, Mark Ernst, Brad Brightwell and Brack played in the gross division, while Clem Brasket, Michael Majer, Dan Medina and Reimers were in the net division.

3rd annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament set for June 29

In the wake of American Legion celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2019, all horseshoe pitchers are invited to participate in the second annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on Saturday, June 29, at American Legion Park. The event is sponsored by Gary Streeter American Legion Post 108 in association with the Central Arizona Horseshoe Club. Entry fee is $15, and horseshoes are available. All proceeds go to fund American Legion programs, which benefit veterans. Check-in time is 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. with pitching to start at 8:30 a.m. For more information, call Post 108 Commander, Gary Taylor at 928-713-6339.