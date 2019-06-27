Hear a patriotic concert

Celebrate the Fourth of July a few days early with a patriotic concert called “Sweet Land of Liberty,” featuring choir and orchestra members from at least eight local churches at Ken Lindley Park Amphitheater Monday, June 30.

The concert starts at 6 p.m. and admission is free. For more information, call Willow Hills Baptist Church at 928-445-5520.

Ken Lindley Park is located at 702 E. Gurley St.