Friday Catchall: ‘Sorry, We’re Closed’ signs won’t stop growth

• BALANCE — “The reason there is so much traffic downtown is because there are too many cars! Has anyone thought of limiting new apartments or subdivision permits?”

This came in from a reader. It seems obvious, right?

Traffic comes with growth, which is comprised of visitors and residents.

We are seeing more and more visitors, thanks to the lists of how great we are: best downtown, best place to retire, best place to raise a family, and on and on. (And some of those visitors buy property.)

As for residents, one must consider a balance, which is easier said than done. For example, apartments should cater to younger families or retirees not wanting upkeep on a home, even lower-income residents. You cannot have only homes. Why do you think so many apartments are being built?

Would you consider our area balanced? (Prescott’s affluent residents, Prescott Valley’s homes that are cheaper, and then the residences in Chino Valley and Dewey-Humboldt that are even less expensive? Assume nothing – turn to the home sales data in the Courier’s Friday Real Estate section; look at the prices week over week, especially those in red from the Prescott Area Association of Realtors. Drive some of the outer areas — they are not single-wide mobiles like you’d think.

Also, while there are a number of subdivisions being built or expanded on the north sides of Prescott and Prescott Valley, remember in-fill. My subdivision in Williamson Valley was the first Planned Area Development in the county (mid-’90s); it still has not reached build-out.

As much as you want to (and, believe me, I wanted to years ago), a sign that says “Sorry, We’re Closed” doesn’t work.

• SAVING EVERYTHING — Here is a statement from another reader: “Save the Dells. This land is private property, and the owners wish to develop it. And they will. ‘You’ saw it coming years ago, and did nothing. So save your own money and try to save the next tree, liberals.”

This tells me several things.

First, yes, Arizona Eco Development could develop its part of the Dells regardless. However, the land will be worth much more if annexed.

Secondly, here’s the connection between my “balance” statements above and my prior “activism” columns: One issue does not a council member make; if so many people cared about zoning, growth, water, the Dells, traffic, etc. the Prescott council election slate should look like the Republicans (2015-16) and Democrats (2019-20) seeking the presidency.

Third, those donations to Save the Dells are not buying the land, folks.

Finally, I must say, it is not only liberals who want the Granite Dells saved.

• MORE ACTIVISM — This came in from a person with the initials “J.C.”, in response to my two previous Catchalls:

“In most societies, even primitive ones, the elders are the ones who take the lead for the good of the community (or tribe). Who better than those who have the patience, the experience, the time and the ability to contribute to the world their offspring will live in? We need our elders.

“Investment in our world is not a full-time job so instead of retired people saying they are ‘tired,’ deserve this time in their lives to have fun or mistakenly observe that it doesn’t concern them, they might look to the future of the country. … If you don’t get involved because you have no family, pray that the people who make the laws operate with fairness when you need to depend on them.”

Thank you, J.C. That’s what I was taught growing up. I don’t care what your politics are — get involved.

• PICK OF THE WEEK — (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Prescott Frontier Days, the “World’s Oldest Rodeo,” is July 1-7 – beginning with Courier Night on Monday. Visit dCourier.com, worldsoldestrodeo.com or pick up our special section Sunday.

See y’all out there!

