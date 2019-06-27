OFFERS
Flintstone's-themed attraction, Bedrock City, reopens for one last summer hurrah

Bedrock City, which opened in Valle, Arizona in 1972, closed on Jan. 28, 2019, after being sold to a new owner. New owner Troy Morris re-opened the campground and RV park for one more summer. (Loretta Yerian, Williams-Grand Canyon News/Courtesy)

Bedrock City, which opened in Valle, Arizona in 1972, closed on Jan. 28, 2019, after being sold to a new owner. New owner Troy Morris re-opened the campground and RV park for one more summer. (Loretta Yerian, Williams-Grand Canyon News/Courtesy)

Williams-Grand Canyon News and The Daily Courier
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 7:28 p.m.

VALLE, Arizona - After changing hands earlier this year, fans of Bedrock City discovered that the attraction would be permanently closed to make way for a new one: Raptor Ranch.

But the colorful buildings and decades of nostalgia aren’t gone yet – new owner Troy Morris has opened the campground and RV park for one more summer.

“(We’re opening) for people who lamented about not visiting Bedrock City before it closed, and they’ll have until about October to do so,” Morris said, upon the June 21 re-opening.

There will be opportunities to walk around some of the familiar structures such as the sabertooth cat and bronto slide, although the attraction’s namesake characters Fred, Wilma, Barney and Betty are no longer there.

Morris said visitors who stop by will have the opportunity to see a few of the park’s future inhabitants – staff will be bringing a few birds up to the property in the next month. While the demonstration area where they’ll perform won’t be completed for several months, Morris said staff plans on sharing the birds with guests.

The campground and RV park will be open, but Morris said some construction work will be ongoing.

“We’ve mostly been working on infrastructure – plumbing, electrical – and the build-out of the bird portion of it won’t really commence until fall,” Morris said.

After Bedrock City closes for the final time this fall, Morris said construction will begin in earnest on Raptor Ranch in a three-phase build-out. During phase one, work will begin on a demonstration area for the raptors and a full remodel of the dining area, which Morris said will double in size.

Although the colorful, cartoonish buildings will be no more, Morris said he plans to repurpose the structures in the new development – the main building, for instance, will have a large façade built over it. The full-scale project is expected to be complete in 2021, although it will be open during the remodel.

photo

In this 2008 a Wilma Flintstone figure is seen at the Flintstones Bedrock City theme park near Williams, Ariz. The theme park near the Grand Canyon designed around the "Flintstones" cartoon will now be strictly for the birds. The new owner says it will become Raptor Ranch: Birds of Prey park, a showcase for falconry. (Richard Maack via AP, File)

IT IS HISTORY

Bedrock City opened in Valle, Arizona — between Williams and Tusayan — 47 years ago. It closed on Jan. 28, 2019.

“The Flintstones,” of which Fred Flintstone was the main character, was a Hanna-Barbera cartoon production that became the first animated series to run in prime time — on ABC from 1960 to 1966. It continued in reruns for decades with Fred bellowing his signature line of “Yabba-Dabba-Doo!”

The Flintstones remained relatively popular even after the show went off the air, so much so that in 1966, Linda and Joe Speckels, along with four others, got the licensing from Hanna-Barbera to make Bedrock City, a Flintstone-themed amusement park and campground, in Custer, South Dakota. The attraction was popular enough to spawn Bedrock City in Valle, Arizona, according to internet reports.

The South Dakota Bedrock City closed in 2015. The Arizona location was for sale, beginning in 2015, but sat wanting for buyers, according to Courier archives.

The attraction was open 364 days a year (closed on Christmas Day), allowing people to see the open-air home of Fred, his wife, Wilma, friends Barney Rubble, his wife Betty, and the rest of Bedrock.

Bedrock City was for sale for $2 million and the rights to the Hanna-Barbera characters were not part of the deal.

