Enjoy some art for Fourth Friday

Take some time and enjoy some art during this month’s Fourth Friday Art Walk, held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 28.

With numerous galleries, wineries and brew pubs taking part, there are a variety of works meant to appeal to everyone featuring established and emerging local artists. Works range from regional and international photography, painting, sculpture, ceramics, jewelry, wood vessels and wearable art.

For more information, visit www.artthe4th.com/april-22-2016-art-walk-events.