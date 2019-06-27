Eloy prison guard accused of sexual conduct with an inmate
ELOY — Police in Eloy say a female corrections officer has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a prison inmate.
They say 44-year-old Christina Lopez of Tucson is accused of engaging in unlawful sexual conduct with the inmate on June 8 at the Saguaro Correctional Center in Eloy, located about 65 miles (104 kilometers) southeast of Phoenix.
Staffers at the private prison notified authorities about the allegations and police interviewed Lopez.
Police say Lopez has been booked into the Pinal County Jail while the unidentified inmate remains in prison custody.
It was unclear Wednesday if Lopez has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf about the case.
