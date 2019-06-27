OFFERS
Classic cars drive to Walmart

A 1941 Hupmobile Skylark Model R.; A 1970 El Camino.
Photo by Jason Wheeler.

A 1941 Hupmobile Skylark Model R.; A 1970 El Camino.

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: June 27, 2019 6:14 p.m.

photo

By Jason Wheeler

A 1970 El Camino.

The Prescott Valley Walmart parking lot is the place to see some classic cars this weekend as the store is hosting a car show where all makes and models are welcome.

Organizer Greg James said he’s hoping to have 150 cars at the show, which runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and mentioned someone is bringing a 1939 roadster.

“I know there’s a lot of car shows around Prescott Valley,” James said. “This will be the first one for the Prescott Valley Walmart under my command.”

A family-oriented event, admission to the Saturday, June 29, show is free and preregistration for cars is $25 per entry and $25 on the day of the event. Registration includes a goody bag. Proceeds benefit the Phoenix Children’s Hospital and Children’s Miracle Network.

photo

By Jason Wheeler

A 1953 Ford F100 at the inaugural Sam's Club Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 9.

James has put on previous car shows which also benefitted the organization. The last show he did brought in about $25,000 for the organization and James said he’s hoping to raise $30,000 for this year’s show.

“The more the merrier,” he said. “The more the better.”

Along with the classic cars, this year’s show will have food vendors in the middle of the cars, which James said will make it easier for people to eat and drink and then go back to looking at the cars, a silent auction and a drawing. A military honor guard will be present as will Prescott Valley Mayor Kell Palguta. James said he’s doing the music again this year, noting there will be a lot of 1950s music playing.

For more information about the show, call James at 602-448-2212 or email him at playingmusic@cableone.net.

Walmart is located at 3450 N. Glassford Hill Road.

By Jason Wheeler, follow him on Twitter @PrescottWheels, reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2037.

