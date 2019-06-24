OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 27
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

73-year-old woman uses shovel to kill cobra slithering on her patio

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo provided by Kathy Kehoe, a 4 to 5-foot-long snake slithers on the patio of her apartment in Fairless Hills, Pa. Kehoe used a shovel to kill the cobra. Her apartment complex is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren't sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit. (Kathy Kehoe via AP)

In this Monday, June 24, 2019 photo provided by Kathy Kehoe, a 4 to 5-foot-long snake slithers on the patio of her apartment in Fairless Hills, Pa. Kehoe used a shovel to kill the cobra. Her apartment complex is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren't sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit. (Kathy Kehoe via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 10:30 p.m.

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. — A Pennsylvania woman used a shovel to kill a cobra she saw slithering on the patio of her apartment.

Kathy Kehoe said the squawking of some blue jays outside her unit caught her attention Monday. When she looked outside, she saw a 4 to 5-foot-long serpent.

The 73-year-old Kehoe says she noticed the lateral spot commonly found on cobras, grabbed a shovel and nudged its tail. When it rose and spread its hood, she realized it was a cobra. That’s when she decided to kill it.

“I knew what I was doing was dangerous, I’m not a fool,” she said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “I just acted. I thought of the kids and other people in this community and I said ‘I can’t let this thing get away.’”

Her apartment complex in Fairless Hills, about 30 miles northeast of Philadelphia, is the same one where officials removed 20 venomous snakes from another apartment in March. Officials aren’t sure if the cobra had escaped from that unit.

Wildlife officials say people who spot snakes should call police and let experts handle the situation.

Bucks County Woman Kills Cobra With Shovel by CBS Philly

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Woman 'almost crashed car' when snake slithered from vent
South Dakota man gets $190 fine for snake without leash
Police: Connecticut man was trying to sell viper, cobras
Column: Anyone care to be first to face ophidophobia?
Around the Bluhmin' Town: Why is this water hose writhing like a, uh-oh

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries