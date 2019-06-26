Podracky appointed interim city attorney during Paladini’s military deployment

Beginning in July, the City of Prescott’s legal department will be led by an interim city attorney.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Prescott City Council approved the appointment of Deputy City Attorney Matt Podracky to fill in for the next 10 months or so during City Attorney Jon Paladini’s coming military deployment.

Paladini, who is a lieutenant colonel in the Army National Guard, will serve in the Central Command Area of Operations. Although he has declined to comment on his specific location, an online description states that the Central Command operates in the Middle East.

Paladini will be working on the Military Engagement Team, which conducts security cooperation engagements with regional military partners in the Army Service’s area of responsibility.

Among the engagements’ goals are development of relationships and enhancement of the regional stability and security, according to online information about Military Engagement Teams.

A city memo states that Podracky’s appointment will include 10% interim assignment pay, per standard city practices.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Paladini said the city also will consider bringing on an outside legal firm from Phoenix to help with some of the responsibilities while he is away.

In addition, Paladini said he would be checking in on city business by email, telephone calls, and video-conferencing during his deployment.

Paladini, who has served as Prescott’s city attorney since 2013, entered a new two-year contract with the city earlier this month at an annual salary of $156,466 with a $3,000 military deferential. That means he would be paid $3,000 for the calls, emails, and video-conferencing while on military leave.

Podracky has worked in the city attorney’s office since 2006, when he was hired as senior assistant attorney. At the time, he was working as the city attorney in Lake Havasu City.