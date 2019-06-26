OFFERS
Photo: Chino Valley edges out Williams for Major’s All-Stars tournament title
Little League

Members of the Chino Valley All-Stars pose for a photo after defeating the Williams All-Stars 4-3 to claim the District 10 Majors Softball All-Stars Tournament on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Williams. With the win, Chino Valley heads to state, which begins Friday, July 5, in Cottonwood. Watch dCourier.com for more. (Chino Valley Little League/Courtesy)

Members of the Chino Valley All-Stars pose for a photo after defeating the Williams All-Stars 4-3 to claim the District 10 Majors Softball All-Stars Tournament on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Williams. With the win, Chino Valley heads to state, which begins Friday, July 5, in Cottonwood. Watch dCourier.com for more. (Chino Valley Little League/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 9:20 p.m.

Members of the Chino Valley All-Stars pose for a photo after defeating the Williams All-Stars 4-3 to claim the District 10 Majors Softball All-Stars Tournament on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in Williams.

With the win, Chino Valley heads to state, which begins Friday, July 5, in Cottonwood.

Watch dCourier.com for more.

