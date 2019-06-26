Obituary Notice: Jose M. Bernal

Jose M. Bernal was born in Mexico and died in Prescott, Arizona, on June 21, 2019. A rosary will be held for Jose at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott, Arizona, on Friday, June 28, at 10:30 a.m., with Funeral Mass to begin at 11 a.m. Graveside will follow at Arizona Pioneer’s Home Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.