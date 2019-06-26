OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 26
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Jennie Duran

Jennie Duran

Jennie Duran

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 9:30 p.m.

Jennie Duran, 92, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, entered peacefully into heaven to be with the Lord and with her loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019, with her two children and her grandchildren at her bedside.

Jennie was born July 9, 1926, in Prescott, Arizona; she was the daughter of the late Jose Espitia and Nicandra Espitia. Jennie is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Manuel Duran; son Ralph Duran; daughter Patricia Ortez; brother Rudy Espitia; sister Jessie Poblano; sister Clara Tafoya; sister Mercy Lara; and sister Esther Mendibles. She was the loving Mama Jennie to her seven grandchildren: Ralph Duran, Melissa Duran, Ronnie Ortez Jr., Mike Ortez, Freddie Ortez, Nica Duran, Eddie Duran; 13 great-grandchildren: Tasha Guerrero, Bianca Guerrero, Jackie Guerrero, Brittany Duran, Courtney Duran, Cynthia Ortez, Vernon Ortez, Manuel Duran IV, Andon Burton, Brody Burton Carter Burton, Sadie Hallett and Johnny Sotelo; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Nicandra Espitia; son William Duran; brothers Frank Espitia, Walter Espitia and Arthur Espitia; sisters Irene Sanchez, Anita Acosta, Josie Gallegos, and Sally Poseo; son Manuel “Curly” Duran; and granddaughter Dolores Duran. Jennie was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends cooking, reminiscing of days passed and also a lot of laughter and love. Jennie was the proud matriarch of our family and will truly be missed. Her endless love and spirit will live on throughout her entire family. A celebration of life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kindred Hospice, of Prescott Valley, Arizona. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to her doctors, nurses, fire department, EMT and staff at Kindred Hospice, who were supportive and loving to our mother and family during this time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jennie’s online guestbook.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries