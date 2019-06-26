Obituary: Jennie Duran

Jennie Duran, 92, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, entered peacefully into heaven to be with the Lord and with her loving family on Friday, June 21, 2019, with her two children and her grandchildren at her bedside.

Jennie was born July 9, 1926, in Prescott, Arizona; she was the daughter of the late Jose Espitia and Nicandra Espitia. Jennie is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Manuel Duran; son Ralph Duran; daughter Patricia Ortez; brother Rudy Espitia; sister Jessie Poblano; sister Clara Tafoya; sister Mercy Lara; and sister Esther Mendibles. She was the loving Mama Jennie to her seven grandchildren: Ralph Duran, Melissa Duran, Ronnie Ortez Jr., Mike Ortez, Freddie Ortez, Nica Duran, Eddie Duran; 13 great-grandchildren: Tasha Guerrero, Bianca Guerrero, Jackie Guerrero, Brittany Duran, Courtney Duran, Cynthia Ortez, Vernon Ortez, Manuel Duran IV, Andon Burton, Brody Burton Carter Burton, Sadie Hallett and Johnny Sotelo; in addition to numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Nicandra Espitia; son William Duran; brothers Frank Espitia, Walter Espitia and Arthur Espitia; sisters Irene Sanchez, Anita Acosta, Josie Gallegos, and Sally Poseo; son Manuel “Curly” Duran; and granddaughter Dolores Duran. Jennie was the happiest when she was surrounded by her family and friends cooking, reminiscing of days passed and also a lot of laughter and love. Jennie was the proud matriarch of our family and will truly be missed. Her endless love and spirit will live on throughout her entire family. A celebration of life will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Kindred Hospice, of Prescott Valley, Arizona. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to her doctors, nurses, fire department, EMT and staff at Kindred Hospice, who were supportive and loving to our mother and family during this time. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Jennie’s online guestbook.





Information provided by survivors.