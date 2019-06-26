Obituary: Debbie Tally Williams

Debbie Tally Williams, age 66, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, June 24, 2019.

Known as “Nannie” to those closest to her, Debbie was born Oct. 4, 1952, to Edgar Sidney Tally and Charlotte Stoffell Tally in Statesboro, Georgia. In her younger years Debbie traveled the globe aboard Semester at Sea and she received her Bachelor’s degree from the University of Arizona.

Debbie moved to Prescott in 1978 where she met and married the love of her life, J.R Williams. Together they raised their three children. Debbie loved the Victorian era and she and J.R. bought an 1874 Victorian home in Galveston, Texas. Together they shared many wonderful years restoring the home to its original condition. Debbie spent the final years of her life in Prescott surrounded by her children and loving on her grandchildren. Devoted wife, loving mother, beloved Nannie, she will be remembered by her faithfulness, quiet dignity and unconditional love for her family.

She is survived by her husband, J.R. Williams; son, Eric (Joie) Williams; son, Michael (Robin) Shapiro; daughter, Heather (Jeff) Magby; her eight grandchildren, Ethan, Layla, Jeremiah, Simeon, Layne, Daisy, Zinnia, Paisley, and her dog Leon. She loved well, was well-loved and will be deeply missed by many.

A service honoring her life will be held Saturday, June 29, at 10 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Hwy, Prescott, Arizona 86303.

Information provided by survivors.