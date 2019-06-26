Obituary: Bette Sue Zager

Bette Sue Zager, (known to most as Sue), 69, went home to be with the Lord at her home at 1:05 a.m., June 22, 2019, after an 18-month battle with cancer and with her family by her side.

From as far back as she could remember, until her last moments of life on earth, Sue has had a relationship with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Sue was shy when talking about her life accomplishments, but attributed anything good to her faith. Sue said; “With agape love anything is possible,” and credits that life lesson to her Mother’s teaching, and eventually passed this lesson on to her children. Sue valued freedom, equality and did her best to practice it. She was not born with a silver spoon in her mouth, but, worked zealously for everything and everyone she touched.

Sue treasured family, friends and a simple life. In her medical practice, Sue’s area of interest was the field of diabetes and prevention. She also had a passion to treat, protect and care for American Veterans. Sue believes America is still One Nation under God and was very active in her church. She was never pushy about her faith, but would share with anyone who asked. Like most of us, Sue’s life experience was full of joy, sadness, victories and failures, but she had an uncanny ability to quietly learn from them and share her experience with others in need if the opportunity presented itself. Most who knew her knew that she was no saint, and far from perfect. However, the same would agree, Sue was no quitter. She loved being a Bride, Mother, Grandmother, and healthcare provider. She loved animals, the beach, sunflowers and much more. Sue will be missed, but what she gave hopefully, will be passed on to those she touched.

She was born to parents, Warren Wesley Rivenburgh and Ruth Elizabeth Touchie from Middlebury, New York, on Oct. 3, 1949. She graduated with honors, Summa Cum Laude, having achieved her RSN, MSN and DNP from Arizona State University, and California State University in Long Beach. Sue married Pastor Michael Eric Zager in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Aug. 10, 2002.

She moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona, in 2002 after having lived in Middlebury, New York 1949-1961; Mesa, Arizona 1961-1971; San Diego, California 1971-1976; Garden Grove, California 1976-1980; Vista, California 1980-1997; Phoenix, Arizona 1997-2001.

Sue served as a Nurse Practitioner with her Doctor of Nursing at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, California; she also worked for Dr. Dora White; and then most recently, the Veterans Memorial Hospital in Prescott, Arizona, where she retired in March of 2013.

She is pre-deceased by Melissa Diane Buzzelli, sister; Perry and Ruth Effner, and Michael and Warren Rivenburgh, grandparents. Sue is survived by her husband, Pastor Michael Eric Zager; and her Mother, Ruth Elizabeth Martindale; her son, Ryan S. (wife Melissa) Overgard and grandchildren, Ashley Elizabeth and Nicholas Overgard in Peoria, Arizona; her daughter, Heidi Lyn (husband Dave) Sanderson and grandchildren, Natalie and Alex Sanderson in Kirkland, Washington; her daughter, Darci Lyn Zager in Blanchard, Oklahoma; her brothers and sisters, Steven Michael Rivenburgh, Middlebury, New York, Alis Seim, Prescott Valley, Arizona, Connie Loisa Williams, Sequim, Washington, and Margaret Kay Cook, Cave Creek, Arizona.

Sue was a member of the Living Waters Christian Fellowship. She was a part of the Living Waters Fellowship leadership for 10 years. She was also active in Christ Quest Ministries for 7 years. She enjoyed teaching with the Bethel Bible Series as well. She served as an American Diabetes Association Leader from 2001-2013. Proudly served as an Ethics Committee chair also with the VA Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona. To Ryan and Alicia Intlekofer for the countless hours of loving care given to Sue, Ruth and Michael during this last year and a half. To Raymond Bertrand, for being an eternal friend and also my brother for help with all the arrangements in Knoxville, Iowa. To Mesa Assembly #9 International order for girls: Sue was inducted as worthy adviser 09/17/1967 and a donor un known, gave Sue a scholarship to Arizona State University that started her career of care and giving. To Dr. Ajith Purush, M.D., Dr. Iyad Hamarneh, M.D. Oncology and Maggie’s Hospice for going above and beyond with exceptional medical care, Love and Compassion.

To Prescott American Legion Post #6 Honor Guard that tirelessly volunteer their service to honor our veterans 365 days a year. Thank you! To so many unsung Hero’s/ Family too many to mention: To each and everyone - God Bless You! Services will be held at Lifepointe Church, 10100 E, AZ-69, Prescott Valley, Arizona, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, officiated by Pastor Dennis Sullivan of Landmark Missionary Baptist Church, with public viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and funeral service to follow at 12 noon. Interment to follow at Graceland Cemetery, 102 Willetts Dr., Knoxville, Iowa, cared for by Bybee and Davis Funeral Home, Knoxville, Iowa. In lieu of flowers or donations, we request your attendance and fellowship, if possible, to share in our memories.

Information provided by survivors.