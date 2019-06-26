OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, June 27
Weather  61.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Sports in Brief: Badgers to host 1-day wrestling clinic June 29 in Prescott

The Prescott wrestling program is scheduled to host a one-day wrestling clinic Saturday, June 29, in Prescott’s main gymnasium. All ages and skill levels are welcome. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

The Prescott wrestling program is scheduled to host a one-day wrestling clinic Saturday, June 29, in Prescott’s main gymnasium. All ages and skill levels are welcome. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 11 p.m.

The Prescott wrestling program is scheduled to host a one-day wrestling clinic Saturday, June 29, in Prescott’s main gymnasium. The clinic is scheduled to run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature Oklahoma State alum Dalton Moran. The clinic will feature two morning sessions and lunch will be provided. The afternoon will feature two guest speakers and exhibition matches. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Cost is $25 for the day and check in is 7 a.m. Saturday. Prescott High School is located at 1050 Ruth St. For those interested in the camp, email Prescott head coach Shawn Carbajal at scarbi598@gmail.com.

Tennis tourney set for July 19 at Yavapai Tennis Center in Prescott

Prescott Area Tennis Association (PATA) will be hosting the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. The cost is $38 for singles and $33 for doubles. To sign up, visit prescotttennis.com and click on the link for the tournament where it will take you to the registration page. The deadline to register is July 15 at midnight. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377 or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.

RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals returning to Prescott Valley Oct. 4-5

The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It is scheduled to take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Tickets start at just $14. Suite and loge seats are also available for all three rodeo performances. For information about suite or sponsorships call or text Satish Athelli at 928-458-1611 or email suites@findlaytoyotacenter.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Local Sports in Brief: Peaslee, Tull each first at Northern Arizona Bowlerettes Tournament
Local Sports in Brief: The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo will return to Prescott Valley for the third straight year on Oct. 4-5
Local Sports in Brief: Prescott Valley Grand Prix scheduled for Memorial Day weekend
Local Sports in Brief: Memorial Day weekend tennis tournament May 25-27 at Yavapai College
Local Sports in Brief: 3nd Annual Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament on June 29 at American Legion Park

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries