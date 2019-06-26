Local Sports in Brief: Badgers to host 1-day wrestling clinic June 29 in Prescott
The Prescott wrestling program is scheduled to host a one-day wrestling clinic Saturday, June 29, in Prescott’s main gymnasium. The clinic is scheduled to run 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature Oklahoma State alum Dalton Moran. The clinic will feature two morning sessions and lunch will be provided. The afternoon will feature two guest speakers and exhibition matches. All ages and skill levels are welcome. Cost is $25 for the day and check in is 7 a.m. Saturday. Prescott High School is located at 1050 Ruth St. For those interested in the camp, email Prescott head coach Shawn Carbajal at scarbi598@gmail.com.
Tennis tourney set for July 19 at Yavapai Tennis Center in Prescott
Prescott Area Tennis Association (PATA) will be hosting the tournament, which is open to men’s and women’s 3.0-5.0 players in singles, 6.0-10.0 in doubles and 6.0-10.0 in mixed doubles. The cost is $38 for singles and $33 for doubles. To sign up, visit prescotttennis.com and click on the link for the tournament where it will take you to the registration page. The deadline to register is July 15 at midnight. For more information, contact David Hibbs at 406-871-0377 or email onehibbee@hotmail.com.
RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals returning to Prescott Valley Oct. 4-5
The RAM Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo is part of the circuit system devised by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. It is scheduled to take place at the Findlay Toyota Center and is a championship event, bringing the top rodeo athletes from this region to Prescott Valley, competing for approximately $175,000 in prize money, during an action-packed rodeo weekend. Every performance will include bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing and bull riding. Tickets start at just $14. Suite and loge seats are also available for all three rodeo performances. For information about suite or sponsorships call or text Satish Athelli at 928-458-1611 or email suites@findlaytoyotacenter.com.
