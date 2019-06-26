OFFERS
Wed, June 26
Letter: Unacceptable air service

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 8:46 p.m.

Unacceptable air service

Editor:

United Express is not supplying acceptable service to Denver.

On June 15, I reported to Prescott’s Earnest Love Field (PRC) for a 7 a.m. flight to Denver. The flight was delayed an hour by FAA’s crew rest-rules – the crew was delayed a mere 90 minutes into PRC the night before. Customers were not texted about this delay until 6:02 a.m. -- despite the airline knowing it for hours. Rather than miss my Denver connection, I re-booked the same itinerary for the next day. Unfortunately, the same thing occurred again. Including additional afternoon thunderstorm delays in Denver I was 10 hours late to my destination. (My late-morning, original connecting flight from Denver had arrived on-time.)

A check at www.airportia.com reveals that United’s PRC-Denver flight is often late — only 30% arrive to Denver on-time. This means it’s impossible to reliably connect from Prescott via Denver.

Our City of Prescott plans to spend big money getting our airport ready for “prime time.” Absent reliable air service to/from PRC, prime time will never happen. Existing and future businesses will not risk booking their employees on chronically delayed flights.

United Airlines needs to fix this problem now. The City of Prescott can help by holding United’s “feet to the fire.” If chronic flight delays can’t be fixed it makes no sense to modernize Earnest Love Field at taxpayers’ expense -- while many of us resume the slog to and from more reliable flights in/out of Phoenix Sky-Harbor.

Michael P. Rethman

Prescott

