OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, June 26
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Historical marker commemorates reported alien abduction

In a ceremony on Saturday the city of Pascagoula, Mississippi dedicated a marker at Lighthouse Park near the river where two men in southern Mississippi said they were abducted by aliens in 1973. (Facebook/City of Pascagoula)

In a ceremony on Saturday the city of Pascagoula, Mississippi dedicated a marker at Lighthouse Park near the river where two men in southern Mississippi said they were abducted by aliens in 1973. (Facebook/City of Pascagoula)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 10:06 p.m.

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A historical marker has been placed near the river where two men in southern Mississippi said they were abducted by aliens in 1973.

News outlets report the city of Pascagoula dedicated the marker Saturday at Lighthouse Park.

Charles Hickson and Calvin Parker said they were on the shores of the Pascagoula River when what appeared to be aliens pulled them onboard a UFO, examined them for about 30 minutes and then returned them to Earth.

Both reported the event to the sheriff’s department and were checked out at a hospital after it happened Oct. 11, 1973. The story has become known worldwide.

Parker published a book about the experience in 2018. Hickson died in 2011. Both said many people doubted their story. A few witnesses have come forward to corroborate some details.

Post by PascagoulaCity.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Forecasters: 'Potentially historic' flooding threatens South
Pascagoula Book Connection
Unprecedented spring flooding possible, US forecasters say
Blamed in baby's death, weakening Gordon spreads rain inland
More evacuations in Midwest as floodwaters head downstream

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
SAT
29
Prescott Farmers Market
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries