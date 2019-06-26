OFFERS
Dump truck damages traffic signals in Prescott Valley; temporary repairs underway

This truck with its bed raised damaged the traffic signal and mast arm at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Glassford Hill Road on Monday, June 24. (Julio Campos/Courtesy)

This truck with its bed raised damaged the traffic signal and mast arm at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Glassford Hill Road on Monday, June 24. (Julio Campos/Courtesy)

Originally Published: June 26, 2019 9:51 p.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, June 26, 2019 10:25 PM

The Town of Prescott Valley is making temporary repairs to traffic signals at the Glassford Hill Road/Lakeshore Drive intersection this week after a dump truck struck the signals and mast arm on Monday.

The truck’s bed was raised when it made a right turn from Lakeshore to Glassford Hill Road, heavily damaging the signal and mast arm. Town crews stabilized the mast arm and still operational signal by securing them to a boom truck.

With the help of a cooperative agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, the town was able to quickly obtain materials and contracting for removal of the damaged fixtures and installation of the temporary signals. The temporary signals will be in place for 30 days until permanent repairs are completed.

On Thursday, Public Works will take an emergency measure to the Town Council to hire a contractor to complete the permanent repairs.

For the next 30 days, left turns on to Lakeshore will not be permitted from southbound Glassford Hill. Drivers may make left turns onto Long Look, NAZ Suns Way or Florentine.

While repairs are underway, drivers and pedestrians are asked to use extra caution in this area.

The Town of Prescott Valley provided information for this report.

Prescott Valley Street Maintenance Supervisor Greg Bryan shows where repairs are necessary after a dump truck hit the signal and mast arm at Glassford Hill Road and Lakeshore Drive on Monday. (Town Prescott Valley/Courtesy)

