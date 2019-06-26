Diamondbacks reinstate Lamb from IL, in lineup vs Dodgers
MLB
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated one-time All-Star infielder Jake Lamb from the 10-day injured list in time for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Lamb played in just five games before going on the injured list with a strained left quadriceps on April 3. The 2017 All-Star is in Wednesday's lineup at first base, batting fifth.
Lamb had been on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. He previously played third base for the Diamondbacks, but was moved to first in the offseason. Christian Walker took over at first in Lamb's absence this season.
Arizona optioned infielder Domingo Leyba Tuesday night to Reno to make room for Lamb on the active roster.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Gun used to kill Chino Valley girl was stolen weapon
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Update: DPS identifies Chino Valley man who died in head-on collision near Paulden
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Jerry Germain Memorial Horseshoe Tournament.
|
SAT
29
|
Prescott Farmers Market
|
SAT
29
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...