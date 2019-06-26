OFFERS
Wed, June 26
Chino Valley woman hospitalized after being shot Tuesday, police report

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: June 26, 2019 4:35 p.m.

A 32-year-old woman is in stable condition after being flown to Flagstaff Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her torso on Tuesday, June 25, Chino Valley police report.

At 4:22 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a woman being shot in the 900 block of East Road 3 North.

Officers provided first aid to the victim until paramedics arrived, according to a Wednesday news release.

Chino Valley police detectives say the firearm used to shoot the woman was recovered at the scene, along with other evidence.

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and they are following up on leads.

“At this time we believe there is no active threat to the community,” the news release added.

Anyone who has information about this case should call Detective Amy Chamberlin at 928-636-4223.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
