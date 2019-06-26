5 ways to keep safe and have fun this summer

Summer: A blast or a bust!

The verdict will depend on common sense approaches to summer safety that keep children, pets, seniors and everybody else protected when heat rises, holiday spirits are plentiful, and swimming, hiking and camping trips are marked on the family calendar.

STAY HYDRATED

If you are an Arizona native, you probably know that it doesn’t take long to get dehydrated. If you are not, you need to get on the page. Make sure you keep a water bottle nearby at all times; keep a pallet in the trunk of the car — even if the water is a little warm it is better than no water at all.

POOL SAFETY

Swimming pools beckon when temperatures rise, particularly in Prescott where the lakes are off-limits for those who just want a cool dip. Nothing wrong with that, as long as all remain aware whenever one is near any body of water.

Parents need to be mindful of toddlers to teens when it comes to proper water protocols — from showering before entering a pool to an eyes-on approach at all times when they are in the pool. Lifeguards on duty are a precautionary measure, but they do not replace the need for parents to be mindful of their children in the water.

For older children, a buddy system is a good plan, with parents making sure no one overestimates their skills. If children are not good swimmers, they need to be more closely monitored.

And don’t forget the sunscreen.

OUTDOOR FUN

Hiking and biking trails are popular go-to spots year-round in this region, but in the summer one needs to be even more vigilant about preparation so that water is plentiful and someone knows where you are and when you are expected to return. On the trails, beware of critters, be it aggressive squirrels, snakes, javelinas, coyotes, or the almost invisible ticks that can make someone sick.

Wear insect repellant and sunscreen. Bring a hat. Pack salty snacks.

HEALTH WATCH

City park personnel, area health experts, private recreation leaders and lifeguards are good sources for tips on how to combine fun and adventure this summer with tips for keeping out of harm’s way. National health organizations also put on advisories every summer with lists of to-dos and not-to-dos.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have called on all Americans to protect their health while they pursue summertime fitness and fun, and provided key summer safety tips.

“Summer is a great time to enjoy the great outdoors and swim, hike, travel and barbecue, but we also want to steer clear of accidents and injuries,” said national Health and Human Services Secretary Tommy G. Thompson in a news release. “By taking simple, common-sense precautions, we can have fun and stay safe at the same time.”

National and area medical officials every year advise people to be aware of when one might require emergency care, including if one suffers a sunburn that covers more than 15 percent of the body and prompts a fever of over 100 degrees. Heat-related illnesses also must be monitored, they said.

If someone starts to be overheated, the best advice is to go to a shady, or air-conditioned spot, drink water, remove any heavy clothing, and lay down with legs elevated. If one’s body temperature spikes to 104 or more, emergency care is required.

“Arizona is one of the hottest places on earth from May to September. Each summer, nearly 2,000 people visit Arizona emergency rooms because of heat-related illnesses, according to the Arizona Department of Health.

Almost 1,200 deaths from exposure to excessive natural heat have occurred in Arizona from 2006 to 2016.

COMMON SENSE

At a recent news briefing, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Julie Gerberding highlighted simple, common-sense precautions that everyone can do to help keep families safe as they enjoy their summer.

“I like to hike and garden, and I fully appreciate the benefits of outdoor activities as a way to stay healthy. I join (Thompson) in encouraging everyone to get out and be active — and to play it safe — this summer.”