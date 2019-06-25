OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

US men's soccer team following American women in France
Soccer

United States' Tyler Boyd, left, celebrates his goal against Guyana with fans as teammate Gyasi Zardes follows during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

United States' Tyler Boyd, left, celebrates his goal against Guyana with fans as teammate Gyasi Zardes follows during the second half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in St. Paul, Minn. (Andy Clayton-King/AP)

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 9:09 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — After failing to qualify for their World Cup last year, the U.S. men's soccer team is following the American women in France as their World Cup.

"We've been watching every game and paying close attention," defender Tim Ream said Tuesday ahead of the U.S. group stage finale against Panama in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. "They have our full support."

The U.S. and Panama are both 2-0 and have clinched berths in the quarterfinals on Sunday in Philadelphia. The Americans would clinch Group D with a win or a draw and would face the second-place team from Group C: Jamaica, El Salvador or Curacao.

Meanwhile in France, the defending champion U.S. women play the host nation Friday in a quarterfinal at Paris.

"It's great," men's coach Gregg Berhalter said. "We're proud of what they're doing. We're really happy that the whole country is tied into their quest for the world championship. When you look at the World Cup being played and the Gold Cup being played at the same time, all it does is bring more attention to soccer, and that's fantastic."

The U.S. has 35 wins, one loss and four defeats in the Gold Cup group stage.

"We want to win the group," Berhalter said. "We know Panama is a difficult opponent. We always have tough games against Panama. We've met them in the last seven Gold Cups and all the games have been close games."

While the U.S. is ranked 30th, Panama is 75th. Yet, Panama edged out the U.S. in World Cup qualifying on the final night and went to last year's tournament in Russia while the U.S. did not. Panama went 0-3 at the World Cup and was outscored 11-2.

"Panama is a very experienced team," Berhalter said. "A lot of their guys have played in the Gold Cup before. The strength of their team is that they've been together for a long time. They have a dynamic, attacking team."

The U.S. enters following a 4-0 win over 177th-ranked Guyana and a 6-0 rout of No. 92 Trinidad and Tobago.

"The way the young guys have handled themselves, in training every day and off the field, has been incredible," the 31-year-old Ream said. "You would never know that a lot of the guys are playing in their first major competition."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Newcomer Boyd gets 2 goals for U.S. in 4-0 win over Guyana
US men rout Trinidad 6-0 in Gold Cup
Morris scores twice, US beats Martinique in Gold Cup
US takes first place in Gold Cup group
Venezuela shreds sloppy US defense early for 3-0 win

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries