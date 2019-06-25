Puppy who disappeared after Arizona crash found 13 days later
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A recently adopted puppy that disappeared after her owner crashed in Arizona survived 13 days in the mountains and has been reunited with her owner.
The Arizona Daily Sun reports volunteers found Bella, a 4-month-old mixed yellow lab, almost two weeks after driver Michael Crocker rolled over his SUV off the historic Route 66 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Crocker was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix after crashing his GMC Yukon Denali on May 14 but Bella was nowhere to be found. Cocker and Bella were on a cross-country trip from Alabama to Southern California.
A Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team (HARTT) member found the whimpering pup not too far from the crash site of broken glass and car parts.
Officials say Crocker and Bella are recovering together in Southern California.
ABOUT HARTT
HARTT, Inc. (Humane Animal Rescue and Trapping Team) is a volunteer-based Arizona nonprofit organization that humanely captures lost family pets, homeless dogs, and homeless cats who are severely injured. Typically, these animals cannot easily be leashed, picked up or captured through ordinary means. Bringing these animals to safety often requires extraordinary patience, specialized strategy, skill and equipment, as well as time and resources.
