Granite Mountain Hotshots remembered through community tributes by Prescott, groups

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Six years later, the City of Prescott, as well as several agencies and groups, remember the brave 19 with public tributes.

• June 29- The Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center will mark its first anniversary by hosting the Central Arizona Fire and Medical (CAFMA) Honor Guard, who will pay tribute to the Hotshots with music. Also on June 29, The center will have cake to recognize its first year in existence. There will also be a commemorative wreath for the 19, on display June 29-30. GMIHC Center Board members will be on hand to greet visitors, and answer questions throughout the day.

The center will be open daily from June 28 through July 7. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will resume normal hours - Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12. For more information about the center, visit gmihc19.org.

• June 29 — The Granite Mountain Gourd Society will hold a special Gourd Dance, in honor of the Hotshots, at Frontier Village Shopping Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Gourd Society has been holding the Gourd Dance every year since the tragedy. All are welcome to honor the lives and sacrifice of the 19, through sacred drum and dance.

• June 30 – The Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott will ring the bell 19 times, beginning at 4:42 p.m. This will be a silent moment of reflection. No public comments are planned. To hear the bells, stand on the south side of the courthouse.

• June 30 – The Town of Yarnell will pay tribute to the Hotshots at 4 p.m. at Yarnell Memorial Park in town. They will feature speakers, including the new head of Arizona State Parks and other dignitaries. There will also be a ringing of bells, and a reading of the names of the fallen.

• June 30 – The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club will be operating with a special call-sign, N7GMH, at the Jeep Posse training building in Pioneer Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in commemoration of the Hotshots' sacrifice. After the 2013 fire the club decided to do its part in honoring the Hotshots, and were able to acquire the N7GMH call-sign. Each year members do a special on-air event, both at the Posse building Club Station and club members operating from their home stations. For more information, visit w7yrc.org and QRZ.com, search N7GMH.

The City of Prescott contributed information for this article.

