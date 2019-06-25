OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Granite Mountain Hotshots remembered through community tributes by Prescott, groups

A joint fire service honor guard posts the colors during a Remembrance Ceremony for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots in 2018 on Montezuma Street in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

A joint fire service honor guard posts the colors during a Remembrance Ceremony for the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshots in 2018 on Montezuma Street in downtown Prescott. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 9:37 a.m.

On June 30, 2013, at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Six years later, the City of Prescott, as well as several agencies and groups, remember the brave 19 with public tributes.

• June 29- The Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew Learning and Tribute Center will mark its first anniversary by hosting the Central Arizona Fire and Medical (CAFMA) Honor Guard, who will pay tribute to the Hotshots with music. Also on June 29, The center will have cake to recognize its first year in existence. There will also be a commemorative wreath for the 19, on display June 29-30. GMIHC Center Board members will be on hand to greet visitors, and answer questions throughout the day.

The center will be open daily from June 28 through July 7. Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The center will resume normal hours - Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 12. For more information about the center, visit gmihc19.org.

• June 29 — The Granite Mountain Gourd Society will hold a special Gourd Dance, in honor of the Hotshots, at Frontier Village Shopping Center from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Gourd Society has been holding the Gourd Dance every year since the tragedy. All are welcome to honor the lives and sacrifice of the 19, through sacred drum and dance.

Photo Gallery

Granite Mountain Hotshots Memorial Service 063018

• June 30 – The Yavapai County Courthouse in downtown Prescott will ring the bell 19 times, beginning at 4:42 p.m. This will be a silent moment of reflection. No public comments are planned. To hear the bells, stand on the south side of the courthouse.

• June 30 – The Town of Yarnell will pay tribute to the Hotshots at 4 p.m. at Yarnell Memorial Park in town. They will feature speakers, including the new head of Arizona State Parks and other dignitaries. There will also be a ringing of bells, and a reading of the names of the fallen.

• June 30 – The Yavapai Amateur Radio Club will be operating with a special call-sign, N7GMH, at the Jeep Posse training building in Pioneer Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., in commemoration of the Hotshots' sacrifice. After the 2013 fire the club decided to do its part in honoring the Hotshots, and were able to acquire the N7GMH call-sign. Each year members do a special on-air event, both at the Posse building Club Station and club members operating from their home stations. For more information, visit w7yrc.org and QRZ.com, search N7GMH.

CLICK HERE for a June 28 fundraiser.

For added Courier coverage, CLICK HERE.

The City of Prescott contributed information for this article.

Watch the Courier and dCourier.com in the coming days for more coverage, including updates on other tributes to the Hotshots.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Numerous events planned to commemorate 6-year mark of Granite Mountain Hotshot tragedy
5-year remembrance in honor of Hotshots planned for June 30
Memorial events planned June 30 to commemorate five-year mark of Yarnell Hill Fire tragedy
Hotshot center fundraiser June 19 features commemorative Challenge Coins along with showing of ‘Only the Brave’
Remembering the Yarnell Hill wildfire tragedy (VIDEO)

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries