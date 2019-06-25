Obituary: William ‘David’ Rummel, M.D.

OFFERS
William ‘David’ Rummel, M.D.

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 9:33 p.m.

William “David” Rummel, M.D., passed away on June 19, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona, at the age of 94. David was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, in 1925, to the Rev. William David Rummel Sr. and Cora Estella Gashaw Rummel.

Dr. Dave was an ardent advocate for education. He began his own lifelong journey of learning at Shaler Township High School. He obtained an undergraduate degree and played a little baseball at Juanita College.

Dave went to medical school at Hanneman University in Philadelphia and did his Ophthalmology residency at Ohio State.

During the Korean Conflict, LT JG Rummel served as a Flight Surgeon for U.S. Navy/VMF 232 and was proud to be a “Devil Dog”. During the time he was stationed at Pensacola Naval Air Station, he met Joan Wanda McCart, a nursing student. A few weeks later they married, and over the next six years they were blessed with five children: Martha, David, Mark, John, Mary.

Dr. Rummel began his medical career in Massillon, Ohio, and in 1961 moved his family to Prescott, Arizona, and was the first Ophthalmologist practicing north of Phoenix.

He was a charter member of the Arizona Ophthalmological Society and served a few terms as its president.

Dave Rummel loved to fly and was an accomplished pilot, both fixed-wing and rotary. He was an active supporter of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and its fledgling campus in Prescott.

His other hobbies included Western history, Arizona history and art, reading, and growing apples.

If David is known for anything it would have been his passion for education. He has helped countless people achieve their goals and degrees.

He established a ministerial scholarship in the name of his father, the Rev. W.D. Rummel, and a nursing scholarship in memory of his daughter, Martha Rummel Rahe.

Dave Rummel loved his wife, his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, and friends. Above all, David loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his children, William David Rummel III, M.D., Robert Mark Rummel, M.D., John Harold Rummel, M.D., Mary Elizabeth Rummel Scott; eleven grandchildren, and fifteen and one half great-grandchildren; his brother, John Austin Rummel, PhD; and sister, Jane Rummel Griffith. Preceding David were his parents, William and Cora Rummel; his wife, Wanda; his daughter, Martha Paige Rummel Rahe; and his sister, Sarah “Sally” Speicher.

Funeral services at a later date. For those wishing to make a donation in Dr. David’s name, the family suggests contributions be sent to the Martha and Mary Rummel Nursing scholarship at Yavapai College or the the Phippen Museum in Prescott, Arizona.

Arrangements were entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information provided by survivors.

