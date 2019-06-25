Obituary Notice: Cleo Gene Jadwin
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 9:30 p.m.
Cleo Gene Jadwin, age 86, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on June 11, 2019, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. ABC Funerals in charge of arrangements.
