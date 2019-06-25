Obituary Notice: Aneesa Monique Williams

Aneesa Monique Williams, 16, of Glendale, Arizona, born Nov. 13, 2002, in Prescott, Arizona, died June 16, 2019, in Chino Valley, Arizona. A Visitation will be on Friday, June 28, 2019, form 1-3 p.m., at the Phoenix Funeral & Creation, 1327 E. McDowell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85006. A funeral service will follow from 3-5 p.m. Arrangements by Chino Valley Funeral Home.