Obituary: Katrina Evelyn Isaacs

After a long, loving life and a strong fight against cancer, Katrina Evelyn Isaacs passed on May 30, 2019, at the age of 79, surrounded by her husband, Hanes Isaacs, and daughters Susana Peoples and Tamie Groves.

Youngest of 10 siblings from Wellington, Texas, she is survived by her brothers, CG and Cecile Gray, as well as her loving husband, their two daughters and their son, Byron Isaacs.

She is remembered as Nanny by her grandchildren, Mike Peoples, Mark Peoples, Rebecca Foshee, Erin Groves, Sean Groves, and Cameron Peoples, along with great-grandchildren Brianne Peoples, Macie Peoples, Josiah Peoples, Bryce Peoples, Leland Peoples, Brennan Peoples, Rowan Foshee, Brandon Foshee, Lincoln Peoples and Dakota Peoples.

Katrina was known for her love of needlework, quilting and crocheting. With her immaculate penmanship, Katrina contributed as a clerk to noble organizations, including the American Quarter Horse Racing Association, American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.

A celebration of Katrina’s Life will be held at the Pioneer Methodist Church in Auburn, California, on June 29 at 1 p.m., with a desert reception held after. Those who wish to remember, and honor Katrina’s memory are welcome to contribute donations in her name to the American Red Cross and The Habitat for Humanity.

Questions about the service can be directed to Tamie Groves at +16614338986

Again he said, “What shall we say the kingdom of God is like, or what parable shall we use to describe it? It is like a mustard seed, which is the smallest of all seeds on earth. Yet when planted, it grows and becomes the largest of all garden plants, with such big branches that the birds can perch in its shade.” Mark 4. 30:32





Information provided by survivors.