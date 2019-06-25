OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Katrina Evelyn Isaacs

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 9:35 p.m.

After a long, loving life and a strong fight against cancer, Katrina Evelyn Isaacs passed on May 30, 2019, at the age of 79, surrounded by her husband, Hanes Isaacs, and daughters Susana Peoples and Tamie Groves.

Youngest of 10 siblings from Wellington, Texas, she is survived by her brothers, CG and Cecile Gray, as well as her loving husband, their two daughters and their son, Byron Isaacs.

She is remembered as Nanny by her grandchildren, Mike Peoples, Mark Peoples, Rebecca Foshee, Erin Groves, Sean Groves, and Cameron Peoples, along with great-grandchildren Brianne Peoples, Macie Peoples, Josiah Peoples, Bryce Peoples, Leland Peoples, Brennan Peoples, Rowan Foshee, Brandon Foshee, Lincoln Peoples and Dakota Peoples.

Katrina was known for her love of needlework, quilting and crocheting. With her immaculate penmanship, Katrina contributed as a clerk to noble organizations, including the American Quarter Horse Racing Association, American Red Cross and Habitat for Humanity.

A celebration of Katrina’s Life will be held at the Pioneer Methodist Church in Auburn, California, on June 29 at 1 p.m., with a desert reception held after. Those who wish to remember, and honor Katrina’s memory are welcome to contribute donations in her name to the American Red Cross and The Habitat for Humanity.

Questions about the service can be directed to Tamie Groves at +16614338986

Again he said, “What shall we say the kingdom of God is like, or what parable shall we use to describe it? It is like a mustard seed, which is the smallest of all seeds on earth. Yet when planted, it grows and becomes the largest of all garden plants, with such big branches that the birds can perch in its shade.” Mark 4. 30:32

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Evelyn Gwinn Edwards
Obituary: Tamara “Tami” Ann Kelley
02/09/01
Obituary: Tamara Sue (Tone) Knapp
Obituary: Cloyce M. Butterfield

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries