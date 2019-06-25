Obituary: Joe (Jose) Bernal

Joe (Jose) Bernal, 89, born Dec. 14, 1929, in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. Joe was a longtime resident of Prescott, residing in Prescott for over 70 years. He retired from the Arizona Pioneers’ Home.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Francisca Bernal; six children: Juan Jose (Toni), Rene (Tricia), Maria (Kenny), Jose Luis (Jessica) and Neomi (Lorenzo); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded by his daughter, Margaret Cutter. Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Prescott, Arizona.

Joe will be buried at Pioneer Home Cemetery.

Information provided by survivors.