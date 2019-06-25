Obituary: Joe (Jose) Bernal
Joe (Jose) Bernal, 89, born Dec. 14, 1929, in Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, died Friday, June 21, 2019, in Prescott, Arizona. Joe was a longtime resident of Prescott, residing in Prescott for over 70 years. He retired from the Arizona Pioneers’ Home.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Francisca Bernal; six children: Juan Jose (Toni), Rene (Tricia), Maria (Kenny), Jose Luis (Jessica) and Neomi (Lorenzo); 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded by his daughter, Margaret Cutter. Services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church, Prescott, Arizona.
Joe will be buried at Pioneer Home Cemetery.
Information provided by survivors.
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Arizona Downs cutting season short after this weekend
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...