Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident
Updated as of Tuesday, June 25, 2019 3:04 PM
Update (3 p.m.):
The left lane of Interstate 17 northbound has reopened at milepost 284 near Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated reopening time for the remaining lane. Southbound lanes are not affected.
Original post:
I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde
CAMP VERDE – A crash is blocking Interstate 17 northbound at milepost 284 near Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
There is no estimated reopening time. Southbound lanes are not affected.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT's free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- Mountain lion found lurking in Lake Havasu neighborhood
- DPS: 1 dead, another critically injured after head-on collision near Paulden
- Man accused of fatally shooting teenage girl facing additional gun charges
- Arizona Downs suspends summer season due to off-track betting signal fight
- Probationer arrested for allegedly providing teens with alcohol, marijuana in homicide case
- Chino Valley man allegedly supplied drugs, alcohol to teens before shooting death, YCSO says
- Need2Know: Dunkin’/Baskin-Robbins; BiGA owners open new eatery; opening planned soon for El Rancho Placebo
- 16-year-old girl found dead near Chino Valley after gunshot wound to head
- UPDATE: Chino Valley man arrested for allegedly shooting 16-year-old girl in head
- Why are flags at half-staff today, May 23, 2019
- Why are flags at half-staff today, June 1-4
- Moore: Where are all of the birds?
- Prescott man, 64, missing after heading out for long hike, YCSO reports
- 2 injured in motorcycle accident, flown via helicopter to Phoenix hospitals
- Late start predicted for 2019 Arizona monsoon season
- Update: Highway 69 reopened after collision sends woman to hospital
- Need2Know: This Dudes Food truck moves to permanent spot; Anytime Fitness coming to Prescott; Prescott Gun Club has new owners
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
TUE
25
|
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
|
TUE
25
|
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
|
THU
27
|
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
|
FRI
28
|
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
|
SAT
29
|
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads...