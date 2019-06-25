OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  84.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Update: Left lane of I-17 northbound reopens near Camp Verde after FedEx truck accident

An overturned FedEx truck is responsible for the traffic delays in the Northbound lane of Interstate 17 near Camp Verde on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)

An overturned FedEx truck is responsible for the traffic delays in the Northbound lane of Interstate 17 near Camp Verde on Tuesday, June 25, 2019. (Vyto Starinskas/Verde Independent)

Originally Published: June 25, 2019 2:02 p.m.

Updated as of Tuesday, June 25, 2019 3:04 PM

Update (3 p.m.):

The left lane of Interstate 17 northbound has reopened at milepost 284 near Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated reopening time for the remaining lane. Southbound lanes are not affected.

photo

The left lane of Interstate 17 northbound has reopened at milepost 284 near Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Original post:

I-17 northbound closed near Camp Verde

photo

CAMP VERDE – A crash is blocking Interstate 17 northbound at milepost 284 near Camp Verde, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There is no estimated reopening time. Southbound lanes are not affected.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, ADOT's free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

by Arizona DOT

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

DPS: 2 dead, 3 injured in crash on Interstate 17 near Cordes Junction
Propane truck fire closes both directions of I-17 near Black Canyon City
I-17 reopened both north and south of Camp Verde
Both I-17 southbound lanes open south of Cordes Junction
Winter weather, disabled vehicles close I-40, US 93 in Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries