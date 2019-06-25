OFFERS
Fireworks, live entertainment at Prescott Valley July 4 celebration

Prescott Valley Fourth of July festivities in 2018 included five lanes of water slides, six lanes of dry slides, bounce houses, an course, and more. (Les Stukenberg/Prescott News Network file photo)

By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 8 a.m.

Beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 4, the Town of Prescott Valley’s 23rd annual Fourth of July celebration includes music, games, food vendors and, of course, the fireworks show.

The event will be at Mountain Valley Park, 8600 E. Nace Lane, Prescott Valley.

The concerts and fireworks are free with music by Rick Cucuzza, one-man band, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and the Front Page Blues Band will be playing from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks are scheduled for 9 p.m.

A fun and games zone for children and adults provides activities all afternoon by Hero Party Rentals, including an obstacle course, water slides, bounce houses, rides and more. Tickets for the Fun Zone are $19.95 plus tax per person for unlimited activities.

For everyone’s safety, no alcohol, glass or pets are allowed at this event. For more information, visit pvaz.net – Parks and Recreation or call 928-759-3090.

Follow Sue Tone on Twitter @ToneNotes. Reach her at stone@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 2043.

