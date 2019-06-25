Catch 22 fugitive captured in Payson

In the late morning hours of Monday, June 24, Payson Police officers made contact with 33-year-old Sarah Easterday-Shortridge, who was wanted on charges of child abuse, adult abuse, failure to appear, and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Easterday lied to the police, assaulted three officers, resisted arrest and was taken into custody, Yavapai Silent Witness reported Tuesday. She was also found to be in possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Easterday was featured in a Catch 22 campaign on Feb. 2, originally sought by the Cottonwood Police Department. Her last known location was in the 200 block of North 12th Street in Cottonwood.

For the Feb. 2 Catch 22 report, CLICK HERE.

If you have information about a fugitive, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. Remember, the call is anonymous and you never have to give your name.

Information and photos provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.