7 in 7: Harmonica concert, Medicare, McQueen create wild ride this week
Seven events — plus one bonus — taking place over the next seven days

Steve McQueen stars in “Junior Bonner,” which was filmed in Prescott in 1972. (Courtesy photo)

Steve McQueen stars in “Junior Bonner,” which was filmed in Prescott in 1972. (Courtesy photo)

mugshot photo
By Sue Tone | tonenotes
Originally Published: June 25, 2019 9:49 p.m.

Looking for something to do this coming week? Choose from a variety of entertainment and talks that include discussion of a creek that winds through Prescott, an opportunity to meet and mix with the LGBTQ community, and watch “Junior Bonner” for the umpteenth time.

The Daily Courier offers a “7 in 7” look ahead, printed each Wednesday, of seven events happening around the Quad Cities in the next seven days.

Some are free, some need RSVPs and one involves a pasta dinner.

1)Public meeting on Granite Creek Corridor

Learn about and give input on the Granite Creek Corridor at an open-house meeting format taking place between 4 and 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Founding Fathers, 218 N. Granite St. Representatives from City of Prescott, Natural Channel Design, Kimley-Horn Planning and Design Engineering Consultants, and the Granite Creek Corridor Revitalization Committee will be available to the public to talk about the Master Plan.

2) LGBTQ Family & Friendship Picnic

Celebrate community and build bridges with friends, family, supporters and allies from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at the Watson Lake Upper Ramada. Hosted by the Greater Yavapai County Coalition (GYCC), the fifth annual picnic is open to the public, friends and allies. Participants pay the city parking fee of $3. Hamburgers, hotdogs and water provided. Please contribute to the potluck by bringing salad, dessert, side dish or veggies. For more information, contact gyccinfo@gmail.com.

3) Pioneer journal-making workshop for kids.

The Phippen Museum offers a free craft activity for children 9 and older at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Kiwanis Education Room at Phippen Museum. Kids make a personalized hardbound journal while learning the basics of bookmaking and discovering the vanishing art of calligraphy.

Phippen Museum members attend free and adult nonmembers pay only the regular museum admission price. RSVP to Neal McEwen in advance at 928-778-1385.

4) Learn about Chromebook, Windows

Mid-July is a good time to take advantage of computer sales, and now is the time to learn from two members of the Prescott Computer Society who are evaluating the Chromebook alternative and will share their experiences, as well as hints and tips for Windows, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 29, in the Grand Lodge at Touchmark at the Ranch. Guests are always welcome.

5) Harmonica player Jia Yi-He performs at Arcosanti

A contestant on “America’s Got Talent”, Jia Y-He brings his musical skills to the annual Arcosanti Italian Night dinner and concert Saturday, June 29. A free tour of the community starts at 5 p.m., dinner is at 6 p.m. ($20/students $10), and the performance begins at 7:30 p.m. ($20/students $10). Arcosanti is located 1.5 miles off Interstate 17 at Cordes Junction.

6) Sneak peek “Chasing the Moon — Part One: The Early Years”

PBS American Experience will begin its six-hour documentary series on the space race July 8, and this free sneak preview, a 31-minute introduction, provides a look at 1961 and the rivalry with the Soviet Union. The film shows at 6 p.m. Monday, July 1, in the auditorium of the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., followed by a short discussion.

7) The Future of Medicare in Yavapai County

A free presentation to explain current and future Medicare takes place from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, Las Fuentes Resort Village, 1035 Scott Drive, Prescott. Ryan Steinert with Your Medicare Helper will talk about important legislative changes and how to save money on Part D. RSVPs appreciated by calling 928-649-9939.

BONUS EVENT

Watch “Junior Bonner” at the Elks Theater

Filmed in Prescott in 1972 and starring the late Steve McQueen, “Junior Bonner” will be screened at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, at The Elks Theater. The movie shows Prescott as it was 48 years ago including the Santa Fe depot, July 4 parade, and rodeo. The movie fell through the cracks in 1972, losing $2.8 million. Director Sam Peckinpah said, “I made a film where nobody got shot and nobody went to see it.” The movie is about a middle-aged rodeo rider who returns to his Arizona hometown determined to ride eight seconds on a tough bull named Sunshine. Rated PG. The showing is free to the public, but donations would be appreciated.

