Williams: Enough brothers, sisters for us all

Growing up I had no brothers and one sister. I’ve never mourned being part of a small family. But I mourn today. Based on 2017 statistics, I mourn that I have over 325 million brothers and sisters in this country, but we’re not close.

There have been too few moments in our country’s history over the past few decades when we as Americans stood as one. World War II was one such moment. Standing as one, we could not be defeated. And with the help of friends, we proved it.

We stood as one, again, after 9/11. On that September morning of 2001, we were attacked as a nation. We banded together to defend our national family. That’s what families do.

On a more personal note, I experienced “one-ness” in Army basic training in the late 1960s. None of us in that training company saw skin color. Or politics. We endured as true brothers at a time when our individual worlds were being forcibly translated from lives that we knew into a military mold.

I was old enough during 9/11 and, of course, my own military experience, to appreciate the pride and power of “one-ness.” I believe our collective sense of national pride and power is being abused by a single dirty word: politics. Politics is defined as a conflict among individuals or parties having or hoping to achieve power.

Isn’t it ironic that both sides of the divide compete for power when we could all achieve far more power by uniting? That’s a simplistic question. While I and most other folks decry the current divisiveness, as a philosophical point, I agree that total accord wouldn’t serve our best interests, either. Measured and thoughtful differences in opinion improve our country; poisonous dissention does not. It’s a tragedy that “measured and thoughtful” are no longer in vogue.

I’ve read that both major political parties, ultimately, want the same general outcomes for America. In my more reflective moments, I’m not sure I accept that. Two words came onto the national scene several years ago when a presidential candidate promised to “fundamentally transform“ America. That candidate didn’t, in my opinion, want a positive outcome for America; he wanted to redefine what is America and what is American.

If we redefine our country, we lose it. The America of 1776 brought together a unique mix of national values. The Early American Experiment took the best practices of governments gone before and blended them into a successful concept that offered its citizens more opportunities than had been seen to date. As with all prosperous experimentation, the original invention needed fine-tuning. But, it runs against logic to fundamentally transform a successful result.

I long for those rare moments of the past when handshakes were exchanged among citizen strangers instead of epithets. When smiles of friendship bonded us instead of sneers of distrust divided us.

I think increasingly of Dr. Martin Luther King and John F. Kennedy. I recall Dr. King’s “content of one’s character” being more important that the color of one’s skin. I wistfully remember President Kennedy’s quote, “Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” Those references are more in line with the original intent of our Founding Fathers than the divisive strain of identity politics that corrode our national consciousness today. I wish Dr. King and President Kennedy were still influential. They weren’t perfect, but they understood the difference between the positivity of construction and the negativity of destruction.

If we followed their lead, we could be the most impressive family of brothers and sisters in history.

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.