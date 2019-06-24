OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Warriors GM to meet soon with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
NBA

Golden State Warriors NBA basketball draft pick Jordan Poole, center, speaks with reporters on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Fellow incoming Warriors Alen Smailagic, left, and Eric Paschall, right, flank Poole. (Noah BergerAP)

Golden State Warriors NBA basketball draft pick Jordan Poole, center, speaks with reporters on Monday, June 24, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Fellow incoming Warriors Alen Smailagic, left, and Eric Paschall, right, flank Poole. (Noah BergerAP)

JANIE McCAULEY, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 9:17 p.m.

OAKLAND, Calif. — Golden State general manager Bob Myers plans to meet with both Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson ahead of the start of free agency this weekend.

"Yes," Myers answered succinctly Monday when asked about sit-downs with both free agents, each injured for the runner-up Warriors during the NBA Finals and expected to miss at least most of next season.

Is Myers optimistic about having productive conversations with the two stars?

"We'll see."

And that was all on that Monday, when the Warriors formally introduced their three draft picks.

Though Myers did say he expects Thompson to have surgery this week after he tore the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Game 6, which the Warriors lost at home as the Raptors clinched the franchise's first championship. Durant was injured in the previous game at Toronto and underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon that could keep him out for the majority of the 2019-20 season.

Myers and coach Steve Kerr have made it clear they would like to keep Durant but are prepared for the waiting game as the two-time finals MVP makes his decision.

He signed a two-year contract last summer that includes a player option for next season, so Durant can become a free agent to pursue a maximum five-year deal. Thompson also is likely to command a max contract.

Top draft pick Jordan Poole hasn't heard a peep from Draymond Green yet, though Green reached out to Myers on draft night last Thursday to get Poole's number. The new shooting guard out of Michigan knows some good-natured banter is coming from the NBA veteran from Michigan State.

And Poole will wait to see what Green does before deciding how he might respond.

"I would watch a lot of the videos in college about Michigan State and how he said he'll hate Michigan forever," Poole said. "Being able just to see that he gave me the approval that he gave Bob Myers, 'I really like this kid,' and I walked in the locker room today to put my shoes and stuff in there and he's my locker buddy. It's just amazing. I'm excited to meet him. Obviously there's going to be a lot of fun activity going on with him. He hasn't hit me yet (with a text). He has my number. I feel like it's something coming soon, though. I'll kind of just play it out, kind of ride the wave and see where it goes."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Durant, Westbrook power Thunder past Warriors, 108-102
Thompson hits NBA record 14 3s as Warriors top Bulls 149-124
NBA Finals: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry lead Warriors to title
Thompson, Warriors beat Suns for 15th straight time
Curry scores 42, Warriors clinch West, NBA's top record

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries