OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary Local Scoreboard Grand Canyon Media
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $4.50 a month
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, June 25
Weather  66.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Teary-eyed Antetokounmpo wins NBA MVP honors
NBA

NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, reacts as he accepts the most valuable player award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

NBA player Giannis Antetokounmpo, of the Milwaukee Bucks, reacts as he accepts the most valuable player award at the NBA Awards on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 9:10 p.m.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The Milwaukee Bucks fell two games short of the NBA Finals.

They won big at the NBA Awards.

A tearful Giannis Antetokounmpo earned Most Valuable Player honors and Mike Budenholzer won Coach of the Year on Monday night in Santa Monica.

Antetokounmpo, a 24-year-old forward from Greece, beat out Paul George of Oklahoma City and James Harden of Houston, who won last year.

Antetokounmpo averaged 27.7 points and 12.5 rebounds while earning All-NBA first-team honors this season, his sixth with the Bucks. He led the franchise to the best record in the regular season and the Bucks reached the Eastern Conference finals.

Tears rolled down his cheeks as Antetokounmpo thanked his mother and brothers who were in the audience at Barker Hanger. He credited his late father for pushing him toward his goals and credited his teammates and coaching staff for their help.

Budenholzer also got choked up while thanking his family after his second coaching honor. He earned the trophy for the first time with Atlanta in 2015.

He guided the Bucks to a 60-22 record in the regular season in his first year with the franchise, leading them to the Eastern Conference finals, where they lost to eventual NBA champion Toronto.

Budenholzer also coached Team Giannis in the All-Star Game last season.

He beat out Denver's Mike Malone and Doc Rivers of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Greek Freak' scores 41, leads Bucks to sweep of Detroit
Halfway: Bucks top Raptors 125-103 for 2-0 East finals lead
Stakes high as Bucks, Raptors meet in Game 6
Crawford’s last-second shot lifts Suns past Bucks, 116-114
Bucks finish with a flourish, rally to top Raptors

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
TUE
25
Music For Those With Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia
TUE
25
Depression Bipolar Support Alliance
THU
27
Prescott Caregiver Support Group
FRI
28
Historic Downtown Walking Tours
SAT
29
Aztlan Lodge #1, F.&A.M. Family Breakfast
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries