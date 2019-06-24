OFFERS
Superior Court judge finds foster care niche helping children move into ‘forever home’

David Know, assistant attorney general representing the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Prescott attorney Robert Casey and April Goswick from the Prescott Public Defenders Office. They are in the courtroom of In Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Anna Young in the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center off of the Prescott Lakes Parkway. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

David Know, assistant attorney general representing the Arizona Department of Child Safety, Prescott attorney Robert Casey and April Goswick from the Prescott Public Defenders Office. They are in the courtroom of In Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Anna Young in the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center off of the Prescott Lakes Parkway. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: June 24, 2019 8:56 p.m.

EDITOR'S NOTE: See related story, click here.

In Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Anna Young’s job, the heartbreak of a neglected or abused child removed from their home is tempered by heartwarming moments when a child is either reunited with family or adopted into a new “forever home.”

photo

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Anna Young. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

“Some days really sad things happen that are emotionally taxing … and then there is (the twice a year) Adoption Day where there is just so much happy on one day,” said the court’s juvenile dependency and delinquency judicial expert for the last 8.5 years.

In this county, Young is the judge assigned to hear all dependency and juvenile delinquency cases – she tackles about 500 dependency cases a year, with some overlapping into juvenile criminal cases. Young opted to adjudicate this specialized brand of law eight-and-a-half years ago because of her passion for issues impacting children.

In her prior, 14-year law practice Young did not handle juvenile law. She did serve for six years as a board member for Yavapai County Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Prescott lawyer and foster/adoptive parent Krista Carman said she respects Young’s understanding that there is an “urgency for these cases to move along to benefit children.”

The average time frame for most cases is between 14 and 20 months.

Another Prescott foster parent, Mattie Smith, said she admires Young because she is both compassionate and stern, depending on what is appropriate at the time.

“I have so much respect for her,” Smith said. “I cannot imagine doing her job, and how challenging it must be.”

Every day, Young works with teams of professionals, assisted by volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates, to do what is best for the children caught up in a chaos and turbulence way beyond anything they can control. She is always elated when she sees parents able to tap into the resources they need so they can be reunited with their own children. When that cannot occur, Young said she works with the team and volunteer advocates to make certain children are placed in a safe foster environment until an adoption can be arranged. In some cases, parents opt to sever their rights because they recognize it is for the good of their child, she said.

“We’re always in support of reunification when it’s safe and appropriate,” said Yavapai County Superior Court Dependency Program Manager Quinci Castleberry who, with her staff and volunteers, work closely with Young. “We’ve expanded what we do to help families achieve their goals. If you truly want to reunify, the services are there for you.”

The Court Appointed Special Advocates program is “vital” to this effort, Young and Castleberry said.

“They give that extra insight and we do have a lot of success stories,” Young said.

“What gets us through the tough times is knowing we do make a difference,” Castleberry said.

As for how she perceives her role, Young said it’s a “hybrid.”

On the one hand, she is a cheerleader working with parents on behavior issues so their children can return home. She is a sympathetic ear even as she pushes them to be accountable.

Then there are times when she is “the enforcer.”

Most of the time, though, Young said the positives far outweigh the negatives.

Once appointed to the bench, Young admits she committed to handling juvenile cases for two years.

To her surprise, Young said she found it to be her judicial niche.

“Honestly, I love working with the kids and the families,” Young said. “I really have the ability to help people.”

